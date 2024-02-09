Umerov introduces Syrskyi, as the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, to the Bundeswehr inspector
Kyiv • UNN
The Minister of Defense of Ukraine introduced the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the German Inspector General during a meeting in which they discussed cooperation, the situation at the front and the needs of the Ukrainian military.
Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov introduced Commander-in-Chief Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi at a meeting with Bundeswehr Inspector General Carsten Breyer in Kyiv. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.
We are focused on fruitful cooperation, effective communication and real-time exchange of experience.
Details
According to the ministry, after the introduction, Syrsky briefed his German counterpart on the situation on the front line and thanked Germany for its contribution to strengthening the Ukrainian army.
In addition, the parties discussed the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for weapons, ammunition, and air defense systems.
This afternoon at the General Staff, Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umevrov introduced Colonel General Oleksandr Syrsky as the new Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, thanking the previous commander, General Valeriy Zaluzhny.