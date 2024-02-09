First meeting with the new Commander-in-Chief: Umerov discusses with Syrskyi the AFU's action plan for 2024

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov held the first working meeting with Commander-in-Chief Colonel General Oleksandr Syrsky. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

During the meeting, they discussed the detailed action plan of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for 2024.

An extremely important issue is to establish a system of logistics and timely satisfaction of the military's needs. The focus is on an effective system of rotation and rest for the units - the Defense Ministry summarized.

A detailed action plan for 2024 and an effective rotation system: what changes Zelensky expects in the Armed Forces

The Minister of Defense and the Commander-in-Chief also discussed improving the quality of training, providing training centers, training new instructors and taking into account modern experience.

Special attention to a new kind of Armed Forces - the Unmanned Systems Forces.

We expect new solutions and generalization of experience. And most importantly, technical specifications for the development of new models. Those that will create a strategic advantage for us tomorrow. Thank you, Colonel General, for the informative meeting - Umerov summarized.

Recall

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrsky outlined new tasks for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including clear planning that takes into account the needs of advanced units for modern weapons and the introduction of new technical solutions.

Zelensky to present team to reboot the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Zelensky