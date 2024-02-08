ukenru
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 41158 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 100697 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100268 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102192 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 56832 views
Zelensky to present team to reboot the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Zelensky

Zelensky to present team to reboot the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Zelensky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32663 views

President Zelensky said that the new Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, will present a team to reboot the Armed Forces of Ukraine and that 2024 will be successful for Ukraine only if effective changes in defense are made.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the new Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyy will present a team to reboot the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

"Chief of Staff Syrskyi will present the team of rebooting the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the coming days. 2024 can be successful for Ukraine only if there are effective changes in the basis of our defense, which is the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Zelensky said during his evening address.

The President emphasized that "we are all proud of our army. And we must do everything in our power to make the Ukrainian army a winning army.

"I thank each and every one of you who believes in Ukraine, fights for Ukraine, works for our victory and helps - helps Ukraine!" - he summarized.

Previously

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announcedthat Oleksandr Syrskyy has been appointed as the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Before that, the Head of State met with Valeriy Zaluzhny and thanked him for two years of protection.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
valerii-zaluzhnyiValeriy Zaluzhnyi

