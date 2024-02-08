Zelensky to present team to reboot the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the new Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyy will present a team to reboot the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

"Chief of Staff Syrskyi will present the team of rebooting the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the coming days. 2024 can be successful for Ukraine only if there are effective changes in the basis of our defense, which is the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Zelensky said during his evening address.

The President emphasized that "we are all proud of our army. And we must do everything in our power to make the Ukrainian army a winning army.

"I thank each and every one of you who believes in Ukraine, fights for Ukraine, works for our victory and helps - helps Ukraine!" - he summarized.

Previously

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announcedthat Oleksandr Syrskyy has been appointed as the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Before that, the Head of State met with Valeriy Zaluzhny and thanked him for two years of protection.