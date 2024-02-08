A detailed action plan for 2024 and an effective rotation system: what changes Zelensky expects in the Armed Forces

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 106239 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 114808 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 157407 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 160618 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 258638 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175630 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166515 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148483 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 230775 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113123 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

A detailed action plan for 2024 and an effective rotation system: what changes Zelensky expects in the Armed Forces

A detailed action plan for 2024 and an effective rotation system: what changes Zelensky expects in the Armed Forces

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33380 views

Zelenskyy expects the Armed Forces of Ukraine to have a detailed action plan until 2024, effective rotations, improved training of soldiers, fair redistribution of Western weapons to the front line, resolution of logistical issues, generals' knowledge of the front line and optimal personnel numbers.

After the appointment of the new Commander-in-Chief, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he expects a number of changes in the Armed Forces. Among them are a detailed plan of the Armed Forces for 2024, an effective system of rotations, improving the quality of training for soldiers and more, UNN reports.

What changes Zelensky expects in the Armed Forces of Ukraine this year:

  • A realistic, detailed action plan for the Armed Forces of Ukraine for 2024 should be on the table. Taking into account the real situation on the battlefield now and the prospects.
  • Each combat brigade on the first line should receive effective Western weapons, and there should be a fair redistribution of such weapons in favor of the first line.
  • We need to solve the logistics problems. Avdiivka should not wait for the generals to figure out where their drones are stuck in their warehouses.
  • Every general must know the front. If a general does not know the front, he is not serving Ukraine.
  • Excessive and unjustified staffing levels should be corrected.
  • We need to build an effective rotation system in the army. The experience of certain combat brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and units of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, where such a system exists, can be used as a basis. Rotations are a must.
  • There is an obvious need to improve the quality of training of soldiers - only trained soldiers on the first line.
  • A new type of force is being created in the structure of the Armed Forces - the Unmanned Systems Forces. The first commander is to be appointed.

The President also added that the team to reboot the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be presented by Chief of Staff Syrsky in the coming days.

"2024 can be a successful year for Ukraine only if there are effective changes in the basis of our defense, which is the Armed Forces of Ukraine," he emphasized.

Previously

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announcedthat Oleksandr Syrskyy has been appointed as the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Before that, the Head of State met with Valeriy Zaluzhny and thanked him for two years of protection.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
avdiivkaAvdiivka
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
valerii-zaluzhnyiValeriy Zaluzhnyi
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle

Contact us about advertising