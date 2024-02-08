A detailed action plan for 2024 and an effective rotation system: what changes Zelensky expects in the Armed Forces

After the appointment of the new Commander-in-Chief, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he expects a number of changes in the Armed Forces. Among them are a detailed plan of the Armed Forces for 2024, an effective system of rotations, improving the quality of training for soldiers and more, UNN reports.

What changes Zelensky expects in the Armed Forces of Ukraine this year:

A realistic, detailed action plan for the Armed Forces of Ukraine for 2024 should be on the table. Taking into account the real situation on the battlefield now and the prospects.

Each combat brigade on the first line should receive effective Western weapons, and there should be a fair redistribution of such weapons in favor of the first line.

We need to solve the logistics problems. Avdiivka should not wait for the generals to figure out where their drones are stuck in their warehouses.

Every general must know the front. If a general does not know the front, he is not serving Ukraine.

Excessive and unjustified staffing levels should be corrected.

We need to build an effective rotation system in the army. The experience of certain combat brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and units of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, where such a system exists, can be used as a basis. Rotations are a must.

There is an obvious need to improve the quality of training of soldiers - only trained soldiers on the first line.

A new type of force is being created in the structure of the Armed Forces - the Unmanned Systems Forces. The first commander is to be appointed.

The President also added that the team to reboot the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be presented by Chief of Staff Syrsky in the coming days.

"2024 can be a successful year for Ukraine only if there are effective changes in the basis of our defense, which is the Armed Forces of Ukraine," he emphasized.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announcedthat Oleksandr Syrskyy has been appointed as the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Before that, the Head of State met with Valeriy Zaluzhny and thanked him for two years of protection.