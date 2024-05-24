Germany announces a new military aid package for Ukraine: it includes the transfer of 10 Leopard tanks together with Denmark

Germany has announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine, which, among other things, includes 10 more Leopard tanks (jointly with Denmark), machine guns, artillery shells, rifles, and drones, according to the German government's website, UNN reports.

Details

"Military support provided to Ukraine (changes from the previous update): 40 Leopard 1 A5* main battle tanks (joint project with Denmark) (previously: 30); 158 MG3s for Leopard 2, Marder and Dachs (previously: 138)," the statement said.

It was also announced that the new package included, among other things, 8,500 more 155 mm rounds, 20 Vector reconnaissance drones with spare parts, 34 RQ-35 Heidrun reconnaissance drones, 1 Beaver bridge-laying vehicle with spare parts, 1 Dachs armored engineer vehicle, 1 armored evacuation vehicle a Bergepanzer 2 vehicle with spare parts, 4 Wisent 1 demining vehicles with spare parts, as well as additional MK 556 assault rifles, HLR 338 precision rifles with ammunition, CR 308 rifles, ammunition for firearms.

It is also noted that among the planned assistance are 3 more HIMARS rocket launcher systems.

US prepares $275m military aid package for Ukraine - mass media