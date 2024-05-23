US prepares $275m military aid package for Ukraine - mass media

The USA is preparing another military aid package for Ukraine worth 275m dollars. The package will include. This AP reports citing sources, reports UNN.

Two U.S. officials say the U.S. is expected to announce an additional $275 million in military aid to Ukraine on Friday as Kiev struggles to hold off an offensive by Russian forces in the Kharkiv region.

It is noted that this will be the fourth tranche of military aid to Ukraine since Congress passed a long-delayed foreign aid bill late last month. The Biden administration has promised to ensure regular supplies of weapons and deliver them to the front line as soon as possible.

According to two U.S. officials, the package includes High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) as well as the sought-after 155mm and 105mm artillery shells.

Supplement

On May 10, the United States announced the allocation of another $400 million military aid package to Ukraine.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reportedthat the $400 million military aid package announced on May 10 would include, among other things, shells for NASAMS, HIMARS, and new units of armored vehicles.