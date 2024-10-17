Germany hands over new batch of military aid to Ukraine: what's in the package
Kyiv • UNN
The German government has announced the transfer of another batch of military equipment to Ukraine. The package includes Leopard 1A5 tanks, Marder armored personnel carriers, Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers, IRIS-T air defense systems, and other equipment.
According to the German government, Ukraine received 8 Leopard 1A5 tanks, 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, 6 Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers, a BEAVER bridge paver, 4 mine and ambush protection vehicles, and 2 WISENT 1 armored engineering vehicles.
In addition, IRIS-T air defense systems , missiles, reconnaissance drones, ammunition, harnesses, and much more.
Since the beginning of Russia's armed attack on Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Germany has supplied materiel from the Federal Armed Forces' stockpiles worth approximately 5.2 billion euros. In addition, more than 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers have received military training in Germany. The cost of this training is currently approximately 282 million euros, the German government added.