German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius handed over the first RCH 155 wheeled howitzer to the Ambassador of Ukraine. By the end of the year, Ukraine will receive 5 more such systems, and a total of 54 howitzers are planned to be delivered.
German concern Rheinmetall will launch production of 155-mm artillery shells in Lithuania by mid-2026. The investment will amount to 180 million euros, and 150 jobs will be created.
Germany will transfer a large batch of military equipment to Ukraine, including 47 MRAP vehicles and various types of weapons. The aid package contains howitzers, drones, ammunition, and other military equipment.
The German government has announced the transfer of another batch of military equipment to Ukraine. The package includes Leopard 1A5 tanks, Marder armored personnel carriers, Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers, IRIS-T air defense systems, and other equipment.
KNDS has opened a subsidiary in Kyiv, which, under the name KNDS Ukraine LLC, will support cooperation between Ukrainian government agencies, the Ukrainian defense industry and KNDS.
Germany has provided Ukraine with a new military aid package that includes Leopard tanks, Gepard guns, and drones. The package also includes armored vehicles, artillery ammunition, and other equipment.
The Bundeswehr Major General announced plans to transfer IRIS-T systems, PzH-2000 and Zuzana 2 self-propelled artillery systems, Leopard 1A5 tanks, and other weapons to Ukraine by the end of 2024. Germany will also provide small arms, ammunition, and medical aid.
The Ministry of defense of Ukraine has codified and authorized the operation of almost 40 types of artillery weapons in the Defense Forces, including missile systems, howitzers and mortars, and since the beginning of 2024, more than 10 of them, both foreign and domestic production, have been approved.
The Franco-German arms concern KINDS has agreed with President of Ukraine Zelensky to open a subsidiary in Ukraine for the production of military equipment, spare parts and ammunition for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
Ukrainian soldiers train on German PzH 2000 self-propelled artillery systems provided by European countries to strengthen Ukraine's combat capabilities against Russia.
Ukraine expects to receive aircraft and long-range weapons with a radius of more than 300 kilometers in the next military aid packages.