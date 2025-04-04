Panzerhaubitze 2000

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13581 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 23915 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62110 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209522 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120257 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388361 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308248 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213313 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244003 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254988 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
54%
Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56327 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70444 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20621 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42341 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127886 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 128296 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209522 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388361 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252625 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308248 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1450 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12374 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42662 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70746 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56616 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Products

Panzerhaubitze 2000

News by theme

Germany hands over first RCH 155 self-propelled howitzer to Ukraine

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius handed over the first RCH 155 wheeled howitzer to the Ambassador of Ukraine. By the end of the year, Ukraine will receive 5 more such systems, and a total of 54 howitzers are planned to be delivered.

War • January 13, 12:47 PM • 27233 views

Rheinmetall Ammunition Plant in Lithuania to start operating by mid-2026

German concern Rheinmetall will launch production of 155-mm artillery shells in Lithuania by mid-2026. The investment will amount to 180 million euros, and 150 jobs will be created.

News of the World • November 29, 01:32 PM • 15554 views

Germany announced a new package of military assistance to Ukraine: what equipment will be provided

Germany will transfer a large batch of military equipment to Ukraine, including 47 MRAP vehicles and various types of weapons. The aid package contains howitzers, drones, ammunition, and other military equipment.

War • November 20, 01:35 PM • 17893 views

Germany hands over new batch of military aid to Ukraine: what's in the package

The German government has announced the transfer of another batch of military equipment to Ukraine. The package includes Leopard 1A5 tanks, Marder armored personnel carriers, Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers, IRIS-T air defense systems, and other equipment.

War • October 17, 07:20 PM • 20739 views

KNDS opens a subsidiary in Ukraine: plans to repair equipment of the Armed Forces and manufacture ammunition

KNDS has opened a subsidiary in Kyiv, which, under the name KNDS Ukraine LLC, will support cooperation between Ukrainian government agencies, the Ukrainian defense industry and KNDS.

War • October 1, 01:50 PM • 16179 views

Leopard tanks, Gepard systems and drones: Germany hands over new military aid package to Ukraine

Germany has provided Ukraine with a new military aid package that includes Leopard tanks, Gepard guns, and drones. The package also includes armored vehicles, artillery ammunition, and other equipment.

War • September 19, 11:57 AM • 17034 views

Air defense systems, tanks and artillery: what kind of aid Germany plans to give Ukraine

The Bundeswehr Major General announced plans to transfer IRIS-T systems, PzH-2000 and Zuzana 2 self-propelled artillery systems, Leopard 1A5 tanks, and other weapons to Ukraine by the end of 2024. Germany will also provide small arms, ammunition, and medical aid.

War • August 15, 02:24 PM • 35723 views

Rocket systems, howitzers, mortars: the Ministry of Defense codified almost 40 samples of artillery weapons

The Ministry of defense of Ukraine has codified and authorized the operation of almost 40 types of artillery weapons in the Defense Forces, including missile systems, howitzers and mortars, and since the beginning of 2024, more than 10 of them, both foreign and domestic production, have been approved.

War • June 20, 02:05 PM • 21902 views

Zelensky signed an agreement to establish a branch of the defense company KNDS in Ukraine

The Franco-German arms concern KINDS has agreed with President of Ukraine Zelensky to open a subsidiary in Ukraine for the production of military equipment, spare parts and ammunition for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

War • June 7, 11:36 AM • 22859 views

Bundeswehr shows footage of Ukrainian military training on PzH 2000

Ukrainian soldiers train on German PzH 2000 self-propelled artillery systems provided by European countries to strengthen Ukraine's combat capabilities against Russia.

War • May 5, 05:05 PM • 73216 views

Ukraine expects to receive F-16 fighters and missiles with a range of up to 500 km - Naev

Ukraine expects to receive aircraft and long-range weapons with a radius of more than 300 kilometers in the next military aid packages.

War • February 5, 11:50 AM • 37291 views