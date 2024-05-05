Bundeswehr shows footage of Ukrainian military training on PzH 2000

The German Armed Forces have shown footage of Ukrainians training on the PzH 2000 self-propelled artillery system. The Bundeswehr published the footage in the social network X, UNN reports .

Details

Within the framework of the European Union Military Assistance Mission in Ukraine, Ukrainian troops are instructed at Panzerhaubitze 2000 - the statement said.

A participant in the exercise noted that this weapon system can achieve better results in the fight against Russia.

For us, training on new systems is a significant step forward, because otherwise our weapons are old, Soviet. We have few samples of new equipment, and Germany gives us this opportunity to train and get the latest equipment, which we can use to achieve better results in combat - said the Ukrainian Armed Forces serviceman.

The video shows foreign instructors and Ukrainian military personnel undergoing training first on indoor simulators and then directly on the PzH 2000 artillery systems themselves.

Recall

The first self-propelled guns appeared in Ukraine in June 2022. Currently, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have about 30 PzH 2000sin service, which were provided to Ukraine by Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands.

The German PzH 2000 self-propelled artillery system boasts advanced capabilities, including a 155-mm cannon and high mobility.