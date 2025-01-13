Germany hands over first RCH 155 self-propelled howitzer to Ukraine

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius handed over the first 155-mm RCH 155 self-propelled howitzer to Ukraine, UNN reports, citing the German Defense Ministry.

Details

"Ukraine will be the first user to receive the new RCH 155 wheeled howitzer. On January 13, 2025, Defense Minister Pistorius accepted delivery of the modern artillery system on January 13, 2025 from the defense company KNDS in Kassel and handed it directly to Ukraine's Ambassador to Germany Oleksiy Makeev," the statement said.

As stated, "Ukraine will receive the new weapon system even earlier than the German army." "Today's handover of the first RCH 155 wheeled howitzer to Ukraine is clear proof of what is possible when technological excellence and community come together," said Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. - "This is a very important step for Ukraine, for Germany as an industrial site and for the security of all of us in Europe. Ukraine can continue to rely on Germany's reliable and active support, the German Defense Ministry noted.

Ambassador of Ukraine Oleksiy Makeyev, as noted, recognized Germany's commitment and expressed his gratitude. "Today is a very special day for me. Our needs are more acute than ever before," he said, adding, "When we sit down at the negotiating table one day, it will be good to have the support of strong German weapons and to have Germany on our side.

"In total, KNDS will supply Ukraine with 54 RCH 155 wheeled howitzers, the first six systems by the end of this year," the German Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"International partners have already delivered 36 Panzerhaubitz 2000s to Ukraine, 25 of which were delivered by Germany alone. From mid-2027, Ukraine will also receive 18 more new Panzerhaubitz 2000s. This means that Ukraine will have a total of 54 Panzerhaubitz 2000s at its disposal," the German Defense Ministry said.

