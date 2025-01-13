Germany hands over first RCH 155 self-propelled howitzer to Ukraine

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 12639 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 138214 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122373 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130421 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131079 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165794 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109777 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159922 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104323 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113899 views

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 71891 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124176 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122625 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 66407 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 80790 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 138221 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 165797 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 159925 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187902 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177248 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122603 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124155 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140947 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132740 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150143 views
Germany hands over first RCH 155 self-propelled howitzer to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27157 views

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius handed over the first RCH 155 wheeled howitzer to the Ambassador of Ukraine. By the end of the year, Ukraine will receive 5 more such systems, and a total of 54 howitzers are planned to be delivered.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius handed over the first 155-mm RCH 155 self-propelled howitzer to Ukraine, UNN reports, citing the German Defense Ministry.

Details

"Ukraine will be the first user to receive the new RCH 155 wheeled howitzer. On January 13, 2025, Defense Minister Pistorius accepted delivery of the modern artillery system on January 13, 2025 from the defense company KNDS in Kassel and handed it directly to Ukraine's Ambassador to Germany Oleksiy Makeev," the statement said.

As stated, "Ukraine will receive the new weapon system even earlier than the German army." "Today's handover of the first RCH 155 wheeled howitzer to Ukraine is clear proof of what is possible when technological excellence and community come together," said Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. - "This is a very important step for Ukraine, for Germany as an industrial site and for the security of all of us in Europe. Ukraine can continue to rely on Germany's reliable and active support, the German Defense Ministry noted.

Ambassador of Ukraine Oleksiy Makeyev, as noted, recognized Germany's commitment and expressed his gratitude. "Today is a very special day for me. Our needs are more acute than ever before," he said, adding, "When we sit down at the negotiating table one day, it will be good to have the support of strong German weapons and to have Germany on our side.

"In total, KNDS will supply Ukraine with 54 RCH 155 wheeled howitzers, the first six systems by the end of this year," the German Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"International partners have already delivered 36 Panzerhaubitz 2000s to Ukraine, 25 of which were delivered by Germany alone. From mid-2027, Ukraine will also receive 18 more new Panzerhaubitz 2000s. This means that Ukraine will have a total of 54 Panzerhaubitz 2000s at its disposal," the German Defense Ministry said.

Zelenskyy discussed with Pistorius increasing military aid to Ukraine for 202509.01.25, 17:15 • 21488 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
panzerhaubitze-2000Panzerhaubitze 2000
borys-pistoriusBoris Pistorius
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising