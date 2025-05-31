Russian attack on Kherson: a 66-year-old man died

Another resident of Kherson died due to Russian aggression. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, on the night of May 31, the occupiers shelled the Dnipro district of Kherson.

As a result of the strike, a 66-year-old man received fatal injuries - said Prokudin.

He expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Let's remind

On the morning of May 29, Russian troops attacked Beryslav with a drone, killing two men.

The day before, the Russian army purposefully shelled the civilian infrastructure of Kherson and Beryslav districts with artillery, mortars, aviation and UAVs. 10 civilians were injured and more than 20 objects were damaged.

In Kherson, a Russian drone attacked a garbage truck: three utility workers were injured.