In Kherson, a Russian drone attacked a garbage truck: three municipal workers were injured
Kyiv • UNN
In the morning, an enemy FPV drone attacked a garbage truck in Kherson. Three employees of the municipal enterprise were injured and taken to the hospital with mine-explosive injuries.
In the morning, an enemy FPV drone attacked a garbage truck in Kherson, injuring three employees of the municipal enterprise, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.
Details
"Around nine in the morning, the enemy attacked a garbage truck with an FPV drone. A 59-year-old employee of the municipal enterprise was injured," the RMA reported.
Later, the RMA noted that two more employees of the communal service were injured as a result of the enemy drone attack.
Three men were taken to the hospital. All of them have mine-explosive injuries, two have contusions.
