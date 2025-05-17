In Kherson, a Russian drone attacked a garbage truck: three municipal workers were injured

$41.470.00
46.380.00
ukenru
Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way The presidential elections in Poland, scheduled for May 10, will have a significant impact on relations between Kyiv and Warsaw, and not in the most positive way. This opinion was expressed by political scientist Oleh Sahakyan in a commentary to Glavred. "The elections will definitely affect the Ukrainian-Polish relations, and not in the most positive way. The current election campaign in Poland is built on the opposition between the two main candidates - Andrzej Duda, who represents the ruling camp, and the opposition candidate, Mayor of Warsaw Rafał Trzaskowski," he said. According to him, each of the candidates will try to mobilize their electorate, and the topic of historical memory and attitude towards the common past will become one of the tools. "Therefore, the topic of Volyn, Bandera, the attitude to the UPA and the general historical context will be actualized," the political scientist believes. Sahakyan added that any of the candidates will be forced to make statements that are not entirely pleasant for Ukraine. "There will be a game to mobilize the electorate, so expect a variety of statements. These statements, regardless of who wins, will set the tone for the coming period," he concluded. As Glavred reported, the first round of presidential elections in Poland is scheduled for May 10, 2020, and the second round will be held on May 24.
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 16362 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way The presidential elections in Poland, scheduled for May 10, will have a significant impact on relations between Kyiv and Warsaw, and not in the most positive way. This opinion was expressed by political scientist Oleh Sahakyan in a commentary to Glavred. "The elections will definitely affect the Ukrainian-Polish relations, and not in the most positive way. The current election campaign in Poland is built on the opposition between the two main candidates - Andrzej Duda, who represents the ruling camp, and the opposition candidate, Mayor of Warsaw Rafał Trzaskowski," he said. According to him, each of the candidates will try to mobilize their electorate, and the topic of historical memory and attitude towards the common past will become one of the tools. "Therefore, the topic of Volyn, Bandera, the attitude to the UPA and the general historical context will be actualized," the political scientist believes. Sahakyan added that any of the candidates will be forced to make statements that are not entirely pleasant for Ukraine. "There will be a game to mobilize the electorate, so expect a variety of statements. These statements, regardless of who wins, will set the tone for the coming period," he concluded. As Glavred reported, the first round of presidential elections in Poland is scheduled for May 10, 2020, and the second round will be held on May 24.

May 16, 03:59 PM • 222235 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.

May 16, 03:31 PM • 191113 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM • 105714 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM • 114279 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

May 16, 11:56 AM • 95807 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 120910 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

May 16, 08:56 AM • 83830 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

May 16, 08:43 AM • 66047 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 161788 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
2.6m/s
85%
743mm
Popular news

Israel has launched a large-scale operation in Gaza

May 17, 01:45 AM • 56102 views

Nissan plans to close factories in Japan, Mexico, India, Argentina and South Africa

May 17, 03:24 AM • 9492 views

Due to the reduction in aid from the United States, food for millions of people is rotting in warehouses

05:49 AM • 4206 views

US completely loses perfect credit rating for first time in over a century

06:48 AM • 6484 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: Bloomberg revealed maximalist Russian demands

07:00 AM • 5664 views
Publications

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.

May 16, 03:59 PM • 222226 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 191106 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 334359 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 323535 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 384558 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andrii Sybiha

Emmanuel Macron

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Poland

Turkey

Germany

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

09:29 AM • 1026 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 41480 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 53708 views

Cult actor Tim Curry, who is struggling with the effects of a stroke, was spotted on a rare walk in a wheelchair

May 16, 02:52 PM • 59260 views

The Sunday Times updated the ranking of the richest in Britain: Gopi Hinduja leads, and Dua Lipa is the youngest fortune owner

May 16, 01:03 PM • 66240 views
Actual

Fox News

Shahed-136

YouTube

The Guardian

Elections

In Kherson, a Russian drone attacked a garbage truck: three municipal workers were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 692 views

In the morning, an enemy FPV drone attacked a garbage truck in Kherson. Three employees of the municipal enterprise were injured and taken to the hospital with mine-explosive injuries.

In Kherson, a Russian drone attacked a garbage truck: three municipal workers were injured

In the morning, an enemy FPV drone attacked a garbage truck in Kherson, injuring three employees of the municipal enterprise, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Around nine in the morning, the enemy attacked a garbage truck with an FPV drone. A 59-year-old employee of the municipal enterprise was injured," the RMA reported.

Later, the RMA noted that two more employees of the communal service were injured as a result of the enemy drone attack.

Three men were taken to the hospital. All of them have mine-explosive injuries, two have contusions.

To be updated...

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
Kherson
Brent
$65.23
Bitcoin
$102,902.80
S&P 500
$5,949.56
Tesla
$347.66
Газ TTF
$35.16
Золото
$3,194.50
Ethereum
$2,482.02