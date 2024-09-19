Leopard tanks, Gepard systems and drones: Germany hands over new military aid package to Ukraine

Germany has handed over a new military aid package to Ukraine. It includes Leopard tanks, Gepard artillery systems and drones. This is stated on the website of the German government, reports UNN.

Details

The new military package includes:

22 Leopard 1 tanks with spare parts;

22 armored MRAP vehicles;

5 tracked multipurpose vehicles Bandvagn;

all-terrain tracked transporter Warthog;

three Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft artillery systems;

two TRML-4D airspace surveillance radars;

reconnaissance drones VECTOR (30), RQ-35 Heidrun (20), Songbird (12) and Hornet XR (six);

61 thousand 155-mm artillery rounds and one million rounds of ammunition for small arms.

Also, as noted, 12 self-propelled howitzers PzH 2000 are being prepared for shipment .

Germany is preparing a new aid package for Ukraine worth about 400 million euros “immediately”