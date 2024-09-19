Leopard tanks, Gepard systems and drones: Germany hands over new military aid package to Ukraine

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 108175 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 112261 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 181929 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 145265 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147724 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140707 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 189660 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112227 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 179417 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104832 views

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 73332 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 47048 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 35078 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 64120 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 35407 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 181937 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 189664 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 179421 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 206603 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 195301 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145896 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145481 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149894 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141060 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157701 views
Leopard tanks, Gepard systems and drones: Germany hands over new military aid package to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16989 views

Germany has provided Ukraine with a new military aid package that includes Leopard tanks, Gepard guns, and drones. The package also includes armored vehicles, artillery ammunition, and other equipment.

Germany has handed over a new military aid package to Ukraine. It includes Leopard tanks, Gepard artillery systems and drones. This is stated on the website of the German government, reports UNN

Details 

The new military package includes:

  • 22 Leopard 1 tanks with spare parts;
  • 22 armored MRAP vehicles;
  • 5 tracked multipurpose vehicles Bandvagn;
  • all-terrain tracked transporter Warthog;
  • three Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft artillery systems;
  • two TRML-4D airspace surveillance radars;
  •  reconnaissance drones VECTOR (30), RQ-35 Heidrun (20), Songbird (12) and Hornet XR (six);
  • 61 thousand 155-mm artillery rounds and one million rounds of ammunition for small arms. 

Also, as noted, 12 self-propelled howitzers PzH 2000 are being prepared for shipment . 

Germany is preparing a new aid package for Ukraine worth about 400 million euros "immediately"

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
flakpanzer-gepardFlakpanzer Gepard
panzerhaubitze-2000Panzerhaubitze 2000
leopard-2Leopard 2
bandvagn-206Bandvagn 206
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine

