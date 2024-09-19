Germany is preparing a new aid package for Ukraine worth about 400 million euros “immediately”

Germany intends to approve an unscheduled military aid to Ukraine worth about 400 million euros, according to a letter from the German Finance Ministry seen by Reuters on Thursday, UNN reports.

Given the constantly deteriorating military situation in Ukraine, there is a serious risk that Ukraine, without significantly increased material support, may fail in its defense campaign - the letter says.

The country's Finance Ministry, following a request from the Defense Ministry, asks for approval of the additional spending by the budget committee of the lower house of parliament.

An unplanned need of about €397 million has arisen, which has only become concrete in the last few weeks to the extent that it meets the constitutional and budgetary requirements for an unplanned need - the letter says.

According to the German Ministry of Finance, this requirement must be fulfilled "immediately" for the implementation of measures in 2024, so that they can have an impact during this year.

The agency notes that Germany's budget for 2024 provides for assistance to Ukraine in the amount of about 8 billion euros.