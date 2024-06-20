Rocket systems, howitzers, mortars: the Ministry of Defense codified almost 40 samples of artillery weapons

Since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of the Russian Armed Forces, the Ministry of defense of Ukraine has codified and allowed almost 40 types of artillery weapons to be used in the units of the Defense Forces: rocket systems, howitzers, mortars. More than 10 of them-since the beginning of 2024, reports UNN with reference to the agency.

Details

Among the samples that were codified and approved for operation by the Defense Ministry, there are many foreign-made samples in the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"In particular, these are M142 HIMARS, M270 MLRS, RM-70 VAMPIRE, MARS-II rocket artillery combat vehicles, self - propelled howitzers, CAESAR, KRAB, PzH2000, M109, M777 and L119 howitzers, etc.," the report says.

In addition, the Defense Ministry has codified and approved for Operation about a dozen and a half samples of mortars of various calibers. Almost half of them are this year. These are samples received from foreign partners as military-technical assistance and products of domestic gunsmiths.

Help

Codification and further admission of a sample of weapons and military equipment of domestic production to operation with the assignment of the NATO nomenclature number to it, allows it to be purchased at the expense of the state budget for units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.