ATVs, hexacycles and buggies: more than 110 samples of vehicles allowed for operation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Since the beginning of the full-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, more than 110 samples of automotive equipment of Ukrainian and foreign production have been allowed to operate in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 60 of them were put into service in the last five months. This was reported in the Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

According to the agency, the range of vehicle categories is quite extensive and includes armored vehicles, SUVs, trucks, motorcycles and special vehicles. The APU fleet now has equipment manufactured in more than 20 countries, including the United States, Germany, Sweden, Great Britain, Italy and others.

"Officially approved for Operation popular in the military models of SUVs produced by Japanese and European automakers, as well as the world's largest American tractor-transporter for off-road transportation of tanks, self-propelled artillery units and other heavy armored vehicles.

In addition to armored and heavy equipment, the Ukrainian military received ATVs, hexacycles and buggies. More than a third of the 110 codified samples of automotive equipment are of Ukrainian design and production. Medium-sized special vehicles, armored vehicles, ordinary trucks, all - terrain vehicles and electric motorcycles of domestic production," the report says.

Codification and admission of a sample of weapons and military equipment of domestic production to operation with the assignment of a NATO nomenclature number allows it to be purchased at the expense of the state budget for units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, the Defense Ministry added.

