ATVs, hexacycles and buggies: more than 110 samples of vehicles allowed for operation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 8868 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 131891 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 137302 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 226594 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167699 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161738 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146711 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 213617 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112777 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 200399 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Actual
ATVs, hexacycles and buggies: more than 110 samples of vehicles allowed for operation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

ATVs, hexacycles and buggies: more than 110 samples of vehicles allowed for operation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29838 views

According to the Ministry of Defense, the range of vehicle categories is quite extensive and includes armored vehicles, SUVs, trucks, motorcycles and special vehicles. The APU fleet now has equipment manufactured in more than 20 countries, including the United States, Germany, Sweden, Great Britain, Italy and others.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, more than 110 samples of automotive equipment of Ukrainian and foreign production have been allowed to operate in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 60 of them were put into service in the last five months. This was reported in the Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

Details

According to the agency, the range of vehicle categories is quite extensive and includes armored vehicles, SUVs, trucks, motorcycles and special vehicles. The APU fleet now has equipment manufactured in more than 20 countries, including the United States, Germany, Sweden, Great Britain, Italy and others.

"Officially approved for Operation popular in the military models of SUVs produced by Japanese and European automakers, as well as the world's largest American tractor-transporter for off-road transportation of tanks, self-propelled artillery units and other heavy armored vehicles.

In addition to armored and heavy equipment, the Ukrainian military received ATVs, hexacycles and buggies. More than a third of the 110 codified samples of automotive equipment are of Ukrainian design and production. Medium-sized special vehicles, armored vehicles, ordinary trucks, all - terrain vehicles and electric motorcycles of domestic production," the report says.

Codification and admission of a sample of weapons and military equipment of domestic production to operation with the assignment of a NATO nomenclature number allows it to be purchased at the expense of the state budget for units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, the Defense Ministry added.

Recall

Currently, Berlin is considering the possibility of transferring another Patriot anti-aircraft missile battery to Ukraine.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

