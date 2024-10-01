KNDS opens a subsidiary in Ukraine: plans to repair equipment of the Armed Forces and manufacture ammunition

The French-German arms manufacturer KNDS (KMW+Nexter Defense Systems) has opened a subsidiary in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the company's press release .

Details

It is noted that KNDS has opened a subsidiary KNDS Ukraine LLC in Kyiv, which will support cooperation with Ukrainian government agencies and Ukrainian defense companies.

With nearly 800 systems deployed on the front line or under contract, as well as large supplies of ammunition, the Franco-German defense group KNDS is the most important industrial partner of the Ukrainian Armed Forces - The company says.

Among other things, the company will help the Ukrainian industry to more efficiently carry out maintenance, repair and overhaul of the company's weapons. These include Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks, CAESAR and PzH 2000 artillery systems, and AMX 10RC armored vehicles.

In addition, KNDS and the Ukrainian industry also intend to jointly produce 155 mm artillery ammunition and spare parts in Ukraine.

Recall

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov says that Ukraine will triple its defense production by 2025.