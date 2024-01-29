German company donates 100 Trinity drones to Ukraine

German drone manufacturer Quantum-Systems has started supplying Ukraine with 100 Trinity drones of various models. They will help the Armed Forces of Ukraine in reconnaissance of the area and enemy positions. This is reported by Deaidua, according to UNN.

Details

Ukraine introduces another drone. German drone manufacturer Quantum-Systems has begun delivering 100 Trinity drones of various models on schedule the statement said.

It is noted that the supply of drones was announced in September 2023. Quantum-Systems also supplies hundreds of Vector UAVs to Ukraine on behalf of the German government.

According to the publication, Ukrainian operators have already completed a training course to prepare instructors for Trinity in Ukraine.

Addendum Addendum

The Trinity has a maximum flight time of 90 minutes, a range of approx: 5-7.5 km, a wingspan of 2.394 m and a maximum takeoff weight of 5.75 kg. In particular, Trinity drones are suitable for assessing damage to infrastructure, buildings, roads or bridges after Russian attacks.

Thanks to its modular system, Trinity reportedly takes off in minutes and performs automated tactical mapping and terrain visualization. In just one flight, a single drone can cover an area of 700 hectares or a linear corridor of 90 kilometers.

Minus 200 enemy drones in the Tavriya sector over the last day - Tarnavskyi