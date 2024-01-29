German company donates 100 Trinity drones to Ukraine

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 58170 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 115605 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121009 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163153 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164493 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266215 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176563 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166779 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148578 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236630 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 80379 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 58121 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 93892 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 54754 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 35444 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266215 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236630 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222103 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247558 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233823 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 115605 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 99033 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100324 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116876 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117549 views
German company donates 100 Trinity drones to Ukraine

German company donates 100 Trinity drones to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 74540 views

German drone manufacturer Quantum Systems has begun delivering 100 Trinity drones of various models to Ukraine to help the Ukrainian military reconnoiter enemy positions. The company is donating drones worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

German drone manufacturer Quantum-Systems has started supplying Ukraine with 100 Trinity drones of various models. They will help the Armed Forces of Ukraine in reconnaissance of the area and enemy positions. This is reported by Deaidua, according to UNN.

Details

Ukraine introduces another drone. German drone manufacturer Quantum-Systems has begun delivering 100 Trinity drones of various models on schedule

the statement said.

It is noted that the supply of drones was announced in September 2023. Quantum-Systems also supplies hundreds of Vector UAVs to Ukraine on behalf of the German government.

According to the publication, Ukrainian operators have already completed a training course to prepare instructors for Trinity in Ukraine.

Addendum Addendum

The Trinity has a maximum flight time of 90 minutes, a range of approx: 5-7.5 km, a wingspan of 2.394 m and a maximum takeoff weight of 5.75 kg. In particular, Trinity drones are suitable for assessing damage to infrastructure, buildings, roads or bridges after Russian attacks.

Thanks to its modular system, Trinity reportedly takes off in minutes and performs automated tactical mapping and terrain visualization. In just one flight, a single drone can cover an area of 700 hectares or a linear corridor of 90 kilometers.

Minus 200 enemy drones in the Tavriya sector over the last day - Tarnavskyi24.01.24, 09:20 • 30735 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarTechnologies
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
leopard-1Leopard 1
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising