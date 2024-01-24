Minus 200 enemy drones in the Tavriya sector over the last day - Tarnavskyi

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 26788 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105256 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 133565 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133135 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173767 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170669 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 278926 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178101 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167080 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148764 views

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 42208 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 100851 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100431 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102358 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 57933 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 26658 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 278923 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247071 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232246 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257640 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 22903 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 133565 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105094 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105147 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121357 views
Minus 200 enemy drones in the Tavriya sector over the last day - Tarnavskyi

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30736 views

In the Tavriya sector, 200 enemy drones were neutralized or destroyed over the last day, bringing the total number of occupants' losses to 394. In addition, 54 pieces of weapons and military equipment were destroyed, including tanks, armored personnel carriers and enemy artillery systems.

Over the past day, 200 enemy drones were neutralized or destroyed in the Tavriya sector, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, commander of the Tavriya operational and strategic grouping of troops, said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Over the last day, 200 different enemy UAVs were neutralized or destroyed. The enemy carried out 39 air strikes, 36 combat engagements and fired 919 artillery rounds

- Tarnavsky wrote on Telegram.

According to him, total occupants' losses in this sector amounted to 394 people over the last day. The enemy's total losses in weapons and military equipment, excluding UAVs, amounted to 54 units over the past day. In particular, 5 tanks, 14 armored personnel carriers, 15 artillery systems, 1 MLRS, 1 air defense system, 16 vehicles and 2 units of special equipment, he added.

Ukrainian defense forces destroyed 1 ammunition depot, 1 fuel and lubricants depot and 1 other important enemy facility, the commander said.

General Staff: the number of destroyed occupants exceeded 378 thousand24.01.24, 08:19 • 25255 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

