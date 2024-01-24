Minus 200 enemy drones in the Tavriya sector over the last day - Tarnavskyi

Over the past day, 200 enemy drones were neutralized or destroyed in the Tavriya sector, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, commander of the Tavriya operational and strategic grouping of troops, said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Over the last day, 200 different enemy UAVs were neutralized or destroyed. The enemy carried out 39 air strikes, 36 combat engagements and fired 919 artillery rounds - Tarnavsky wrote on Telegram.

According to him, total occupants' losses in this sector amounted to 394 people over the last day. The enemy's total losses in weapons and military equipment, excluding UAVs, amounted to 54 units over the past day. In particular, 5 tanks, 14 armored personnel carriers, 15 artillery systems, 1 MLRS, 1 air defense system, 16 vehicles and 2 units of special equipment, he added.

Ukrainian defense forces destroyed 1 ammunition depot, 1 fuel and lubricants depot and 1 other important enemy facility, the commander said.

