General Staff: the number of destroyed occupants exceeded 378 thousand

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 378,660 people, 6227 tanks and thousands of units of other military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

According to the General Staff, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to January 24, 2024 were approximately:

• personnel - about 378,660 (+840) people,

• tanks ‒ 6227 (+13),

• armored fighting vehicles ‒ 11579 (+31),

• artillery systems – 9008 (+61),

• MLRS – 971 (+1),

• air defense equipment ‒ 659 (+2),

• planes – 331 (+0),

• helicopters – 324 (+0),

• UAVs of operational-tactical level – 6998 (+37),

• cruise missiles ‒ 1,842 (+22),

• ships/boats ‒ 23 (+0),

• submarines ‒ 1 (+0),

• automotive equipment and tank trucks – 12,005 (+49),

• special equipment ‒ 1416 (+7).