Cyclone brings thunderstorms and heavy rains: what weather is expected in Ukraine on July 29 28 July 2025

$41.780.01
48.980.12
ukenru
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
09:50 AM • 5554 views
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 13205 views
In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion
Exclusive
09:11 AM • 11901 views
Ukraine receiving gas from Azerbaijan via a new route: expert assessed the event and spoke about prospects
Exclusive
08:08 AM • 15371 views
Child Adoption in Ukraine: Head of the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing Development Voices Challenges
06:09 AM • 21041 views
Unknown UAV from Belarus flew into Lithuanian airspace near Vilnius
July 27, 02:42 PM • 64850 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
Exclusive
July 27, 10:16 AM • 98504 views
Astrological forecast for July 28 — August 3: Retrograde Mercury and Moon in Scorpio
July 27, 06:57 AM • 71190 views
Trump loses patience over Putin's lack of steps to end the war - Rubio
July 26, 05:25 PM • 67542 views
New nominations have appeared: who else can receive the Shevchenko Prize
July 26, 06:52 AM • 71542 views
Ukraine expects €12.5 billion in EU support amid reports of tranche reduction
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3.7m/s
71%
745mm
Popular news
EU-US Trade Agreement: Merz Assesses the DealJuly 28, 01:42 AM • 11139 views
Attack on Kyiv: number of injured increased to eight, including a childJuly 28, 02:03 AM • 32418 views
Kropyvnytskyi survived a night drone attack: what is knownJuly 28, 02:32 AM • 36597 views
Russian missile strike on Ukraine on July 28: Poland had to scramble fighter jetsJuly 28, 03:03 AM • 49245 views
Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi region: Starokostiantyniv was hit, there is damage08:22 AM • 5576 views
Publications
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 226463 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 157944 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical thesesJuly 25, 09:04 AM • 201453 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 171452 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 191392 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Igor Kolomoisky
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Belarus
Kropyvnytskyi
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 64850 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 34186 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 36495 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 33794 views
DJ Miss Monique performed on the Tomorrowland stage and unfurled the Ukrainian flagJuly 26, 06:28 AM • 33811 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
KAB-250

Cyclone brings thunderstorms and heavy rains: what weather is expected in Ukraine on July 29 28 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1166 views

On July 29, a cyclone will bring rain with thunderstorms to the west, north, and some central regions of Ukraine, while the south and east will experience heat up to +36°C. Due to significant temperature contrasts, squalls and hail are possible.

Cyclone brings thunderstorms and heavy rains: what weather is expected in Ukraine on July 29

On July 29, unstable weather will cover Ukraine. A cyclone will cause rain with thunderstorms in the western, northern, and some central regions, while in the south and east, the heat will persist up to +36°C. Due to temperature contrasts, squalls and hail are possible, reported forecaster Natalia Didenko, writes UNN.

Details

Atmospheric fronts and generally a large area of low atmospheric pressure (cyclone) will determine tomorrow, July 29, unstable rainy weather in the western regions, in places in the north of Ukraine, in Cherkasy region, in Kropyvnytskyi and its districts, in Vinnytsia region and Odesa region

- she wrote.

According to her, dry weather will prevail in the rest of the territory tomorrow. The forecaster also noted that because of this, various meteorological weather forecasts are not entirely unanimous.

The air temperature, according to Didenko, remains the highest in the south of Ukraine, +32+36 degrees.

  • in the east +30+34 degrees;
    • in the north +28+32 degrees;
      • in the central part +32+36 degrees, in Vinnytsia region +25+28 degrees;
        • in the western regions tomorrow +18+23 degrees, in some places with rain +16+18 degrees.

          Attention! The situation is unstable due to strong temperature contrasts, strong thunderstorms, hail, and squalls are possible during downpours. So be careful

          - warned the forecaster.

          According to her forecast, in Kyiv on July 29, local rains and thunderstorms are possible. The air temperature will warm up to +29-+30 degrees.

          Such air oversaturated with moisture is also parquet, physical discomfort is possible, especially in people with broncho-pulmonary diseases

          - Didenko noted.

          She added that after tomorrow's hot jump, a decrease in air temperature is expected on July 30-31.

          However, in general, the south, east, and Dnipropetrovsk region will continue to belong to the area of very high air temperature. A weakening of the heat in these regions, according to preliminary weather forecasts, is likely on August 8-9

          - she summarized.

          Recall

          Today, significant rains and thunderstorms are expected in the western, Zhytomyr, and Vinnytsia regions. In a number of other regions, thunderstorms, hail, and squalls of 15-20 m/s are forecast, which corresponds to the I level of danger.

          Alona Utkina

          Alona Utkina

          Weather and environment
          Vinnytsia Oblast
          Cherkasy Oblast
          Odesa Oblast
          Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
          Ukraine
          Kropyvnytskyi
          Kyiv
          Tesla
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          S&P 500
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Brent Oil
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gold
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gas TTF
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9