Cyclone brings thunderstorms and heavy rains: what weather is expected in Ukraine on July 29 28 July 2025

On July 29, unstable weather will cover Ukraine. A cyclone will cause rain with thunderstorms in the western, northern, and some central regions, while in the south and east, the heat will persist up to +36°C. Due to temperature contrasts, squalls and hail are possible, reported forecaster Natalia Didenko, writes UNN.

Atmospheric fronts and generally a large area of low atmospheric pressure (cyclone) will determine tomorrow, July 29, unstable rainy weather in the western regions, in places in the north of Ukraine, in Cherkasy region, in Kropyvnytskyi and its districts, in Vinnytsia region and Odesa region - she wrote.

According to her, dry weather will prevail in the rest of the territory tomorrow. The forecaster also noted that because of this, various meteorological weather forecasts are not entirely unanimous.

The air temperature, according to Didenko, remains the highest in the south of Ukraine, +32+36 degrees.

in the east +30+34 degrees;

in the north +28+32 degrees;

in the central part +32+36 degrees, in Vinnytsia region +25+28 degrees;

in the western regions tomorrow +18+23 degrees, in some places with rain +16+18 degrees.

Attention! The situation is unstable due to strong temperature contrasts, strong thunderstorms, hail, and squalls are possible during downpours. So be careful - warned the forecaster.

According to her forecast, in Kyiv on July 29, local rains and thunderstorms are possible. The air temperature will warm up to +29-+30 degrees.

Such air oversaturated with moisture is also parquet, physical discomfort is possible, especially in people with broncho-pulmonary diseases - Didenko noted.

She added that after tomorrow's hot jump, a decrease in air temperature is expected on July 30-31.

However, in general, the south, east, and Dnipropetrovsk region will continue to belong to the area of very high air temperature. A weakening of the heat in these regions, according to preliminary weather forecasts, is likely on August 8-9 - she summarized.

Today, significant rains and thunderstorms are expected in the western, Zhytomyr, and Vinnytsia regions. In a number of other regions, thunderstorms, hail, and squalls of 15-20 m/s are forecast, which corresponds to the I level of danger.