Air defense systems, tanks and HIMARS: Germany announces new aid package for Ukraine

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 4908 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 131426 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 136867 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 225798 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167418 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161566 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146590 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 213175 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112764 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 200028 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 100407 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 39608 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 49075 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 100074 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 70370 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 225772 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 213162 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 200018 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 226320 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 213886 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 70370 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 100074 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155866 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154763 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158639 views
Air defense systems, tanks and HIMARS: Germany announces new aid package for Ukraine

Air defense systems, tanks and HIMARS: Germany announces new aid package for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 105570 views

Germany provided Ukraine with additional military aid, including 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, 10 Leopard 1A5 armored personnel carriers, ammunition, IRIS-T SLM and SLS air defense systems, 3 HIMARS missile launchers, and various other equipment and supplies.

Germany has updated the list of military aid provided to Ukraine. According to the updated list, Berlin handed over several more air defense systems, ammunition and armored vehicles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This was reported by UNN with reference to the German government. 

Details

Thus, according to the updated list , material and technical assistance was provided to Ukraine by Germany:

  •  20 Marder BMPs (including ammunition and spare parts from Bundeswehr and industrial warehouses) (total: 120);
  • 10 Leopard 1A5 combat vehicles (under a joint project with Denmark) (total: 50);
  •  ammunition for the Leopard 1 armored personnel carrier;
  •  ammunition for Marder infantry fighting vehicles;
  • 1 IRIS-T SLM air defense system (total: 4);
  • 1 IRIS-T SLS air defense system (total: 2);
  • 3 RSV HIMARS;
  • 21,000 rounds of 155 mm ammunition (from Bundeswehr and industry stocks) (total: 111,000);
  • 21,000 rounds of 155 mm ammunition (from Bundeswehr and industry stocks) (total: 111,000);
  • 128 smoke/lighting rounds of 155 mm caliber (total: 21,000);
  • 4 anti-drone sensors and jammers (total: 88);
  • 2 BEAVER pavers with spare parts (total: 21);
  • 2 DACHS BREMs (total: 11);
  • 4 WISENT 1 demining machines with spare parts (total: 42);
  • material for the disposal of explosive devices (from the Bundeswehr and industrial stocks);
  • 3 protection systems for helicopters AMPS (Airborne Missile Protection System) (total: 8);
  • 100 night vision devices (total: 600);
  • IT equipment;
  • 3 protection systems for helicopters AMPS (Airborne Missile Protection System) (total: 8);
  • 100 night vision devices (total: 600);
  • IT equipment;
  • 16 Mercedes-Benz Zetros fuel trucks (total: 62);
  • 100 MK 556 assault rifles (total: 1625);
  • 85 HLR 338 sniper rifles and 180,000 rounds of ammunition (total: 230/240,000);
  • 100 HAENEL CR 308 rifles (total: 331);
  • 4 million rounds of ammunition for small arms (total: 54.6 million);
  • lifeboats.

Recall

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin called on other partners to provide additional air defense to Ukraine, not only Patriot, but also NASAMS, etc.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

