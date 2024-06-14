Air defense systems, tanks and HIMARS: Germany announces new aid package for Ukraine

Germany has updated the list of military aid provided to Ukraine. According to the updated list, Berlin handed over several more air defense systems, ammunition and armored vehicles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This was reported by UNN with reference to the German government.

Details

Thus, according to the updated list , material and technical assistance was provided to Ukraine by Germany:

20 Marder BMPs (including ammunition and spare parts from Bundeswehr and industrial warehouses) (total: 120);

10 Leopard 1A5 combat vehicles (under a joint project with Denmark) (total: 50);



ammunition for the Leopard 1 armored personnel carrier;



ammunition for Marder infantry fighting vehicles;



1 IRIS-T SLM air defense system (total: 4);



1 IRIS-T SLS air defense system (total: 2);



3 RSV HIMARS;



21,000 rounds of 155 mm ammunition (from Bundeswehr and industry stocks) (total: 111,000);



128 smoke/lighting rounds of 155 mm caliber (total: 21,000);



4 anti-drone sensors and jammers (total: 88);



2 BEAVER pavers with spare parts (total: 21);



2 DACHS BREMs (total: 11);



4 WISENT 1 demining machines with spare parts (total: 42);



material for the disposal of explosive devices (from the Bundeswehr and industrial stocks);



3 protection systems for helicopters AMPS (Airborne Missile Protection System) (total: 8);



100 night vision devices (total: 600);



IT equipment;



16 Mercedes-Benz Zetros fuel trucks (total: 62);



100 MK 556 assault rifles (total: 1625);



85 HLR 338 sniper rifles and 180,000 rounds of ammunition (total: 230/240,000);



100 HAENEL CR 308 rifles (total: 331);



4 million rounds of ammunition for small arms (total: 54.6 million);



lifeboats.



Recall

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin called on other partners to provide additional air defense to Ukraine, not only Patriot, but also NASAMS, etc.