russian hackers claim a cyberattack on the website of a Spanish company that prepares tanks for Ukraine

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 23886 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 93839 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142491 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147347 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 242313 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172503 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164095 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148110 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221217 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112983 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 49304 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 68539 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108784 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 40273 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 73546 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 242315 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221218 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207660 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233638 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220691 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 23902 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 20519 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 26337 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108784 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112140 views
russian hackers claim a cyberattack on the website of a Spanish company that prepares tanks for Ukraine

russian hackers claim a cyberattack on the website of a Spanish company that prepares tanks for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21603 views

A pro-russian hacker group claimed responsibility for a cyberattack that disabled the website of the Spanish company Santa Barbara Systems, which is engaged in the modernization of Leopard tanks for Ukraine.

The Spanish company Santa Barbara Systems, which is engaged in the reconstruction of Leopard tanks for deliveries to Ukraine, was subjected to a cyber attack, as a result of which its website was disabled. According to Reuters, this was reported by a pro-russian group of hackers, reports UNN.

Details

The Santa Barbara company, which collects heavy equipment, including Leopard tanks and artillery equipment for the Spanish army, and also participates in the restoration of preserved Spanish Leopard tanks to supply the Ukrainian army, was subjected to a cyber attack.

A General Dynamics spokesperson in Germany said the defense contractor is still analyzing the reason for the website outage, adding that all of its operations in Europe are proceeding normally.

NATO: Underwater "hybrid warfare" threatens the security of 1 billion people16.04.24, 13:06 • 17834 views

The hacker group NoName claimed responsibility for a distributed DDoS attack on the Telegram messaging service.

We sent our DDoS missiles against websites in Russophobic Spain

- wrote the group.

This hacker group often coordinates DDoS attacks, during which large amounts of internet traffic are directed to target servers in order to disable them, against countries that support Ukraine.

Add

Last month, NATO said russia was behind a growing campaign of hybrid attacks on companies and infrastructure in the Alliance's member countries. russia calls such accusations "disinformation".

Recall

The hacker group Storm - 1679, using AI, created a feature film called "The Fall of the Olympic Games", which used Tom Cruise's deepfake. The film shows a dismissive attitude towards the leadership of the International Olympic Committee.

NATO condemns Russia's hybrid attacks and promises response03.05.24, 01:24 • 23644 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

WarNews of the World
reutersReuters
natoNATO
leopard-1Leopard 1
telegramTelegram
spainSpain
europeEurope
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

