The Spanish company Santa Barbara Systems, which is engaged in the reconstruction of Leopard tanks for deliveries to Ukraine, was subjected to a cyber attack, as a result of which its website was disabled. According to Reuters, this was reported by a pro-russian group of hackers, reports UNN.

The Santa Barbara company, which collects heavy equipment, including Leopard tanks and artillery equipment for the Spanish army, and also participates in the restoration of preserved Spanish Leopard tanks to supply the Ukrainian army, was subjected to a cyber attack.

A General Dynamics spokesperson in Germany said the defense contractor is still analyzing the reason for the website outage, adding that all of its operations in Europe are proceeding normally.

The hacker group NoName claimed responsibility for a distributed DDoS attack on the Telegram messaging service.

We sent our DDoS missiles against websites in Russophobic Spain - wrote the group.

This hacker group often coordinates DDoS attacks, during which large amounts of internet traffic are directed to target servers in order to disable them, against countries that support Ukraine.

Last month, NATO said russia was behind a growing campaign of hybrid attacks on companies and infrastructure in the Alliance's member countries. russia calls such accusations "disinformation".

The hacker group Storm - 1679, using AI, created a feature film called "The Fall of the Olympic Games", which used Tom Cruise's deepfake. The film shows a dismissive attitude towards the leadership of the International Olympic Committee.

NATO condemns Russia's hybrid attacks and promises response