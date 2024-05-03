NATO condemns Russia's hybrid attacks and promises response

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

NATO condemns Russia's hybrid attacks and promises response

NATO condemns Russia's hybrid attacks and promises response

Kyiv  •  UNN

NATO condemns Russia's hybrid actions against Allies and will respond to such attacks individually and collectively, while continuing to support Ukraine.

NATO condemns Russia's hybrid actions against Allies and will respond to such attacks individually. NATO will not allow Russia to interfere with further assistance to Ukraine. This is stated in a statement by the North Atlantic Council, published on the NATO website, UNN reports .

Details

NATO Allies are deeply concerned by recent harmful actions on Alliance territory, including those that have led to the investigation and prosecution of many individuals for hostile state activities, affecting the Czech Republic, Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and the United Kingdom... Russian actions will not deter the Alliance from continuing to support Ukraine

The statement reads. 

It is noted that the incidents on the territory of these states are part of a hostile campaign that Russia continues to carry out throughout the Euro-Atlantic area and in the territory of the Alliance with the use of its supporters. This includes acts of sabotage, violence, cyber and electronic interference, disinformation campaigns and other hybrid operations.

NATO Allies are deeply concerned about Russia's hybrid actions, which pose a threat to the security of the Alliance. We support and stand in solidarity with Allies who have been affected. We will act individually and collectively to respond to such actions and will continue to coordinate closely

the document emphasizes. 

The North Atlantic Council reaffirmed that NATO will continue to enhance its own resilience, will apply and strengthen all available tools to counter and combat Russian hybrid actions, and will ensure that the Alliance and Allies are prepared to deter and defend against hybrid actions or attacks.

"We condemn Russia's behavior, and we call on it to honor its international commitments as allies honor theirs," the North Atlantic Council members said.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
latviaLatvia
natoNATO
lithuaniaLithuania
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
czech-republicCzech Republic
germanyGermany
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising