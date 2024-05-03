NATO condemns Russia's hybrid attacks and promises response

NATO condemns Russia's hybrid actions against Allies and will respond to such attacks individually. NATO will not allow Russia to interfere with further assistance to Ukraine. This is stated in a statement by the North Atlantic Council, published on the NATO website, UNN reports .

Details

NATO Allies are deeply concerned by recent harmful actions on Alliance territory, including those that have led to the investigation and prosecution of many individuals for hostile state activities, affecting the Czech Republic, Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and the United Kingdom... Russian actions will not deter the Alliance from continuing to support Ukraine The statement reads.

It is noted that the incidents on the territory of these states are part of a hostile campaign that Russia continues to carry out throughout the Euro-Atlantic area and in the territory of the Alliance with the use of its supporters. This includes acts of sabotage, violence, cyber and electronic interference, disinformation campaigns and other hybrid operations.

NATO Allies are deeply concerned about Russia's hybrid actions, which pose a threat to the security of the Alliance. We support and stand in solidarity with Allies who have been affected. We will act individually and collectively to respond to such actions and will continue to coordinate closely the document emphasizes.

The North Atlantic Council reaffirmed that NATO will continue to enhance its own resilience, will apply and strengthen all available tools to counter and combat Russian hybrid actions, and will ensure that the Alliance and Allies are prepared to deter and defend against hybrid actions or attacks.

"We condemn Russia's behavior, and we call on it to honor its international commitments as allies honor theirs," the North Atlantic Council members said.

