Armenia and NATO agree on cooperation for 2024

Armenia and NATO have agreed on a military cooperation program for 2024 and outlined areas of cooperation. The parties held consultations during the visit of the Deputy Chief of the Armenian General Staff Artur Yeroyan to NATO Headquarters in Brussels. This was reported by the press service of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

On April 29-30, the Armenian delegation took part in the annual discussions of the Ministry of Defense and the NATO Defense Education Development Program at NATO Headquarters.

During the meeting, the parties agreed on a program of cooperation for 2024 and outlined prospects for cooperation for 2025, - the message says.



During the meeting, Artur Yeroyan also had a personal conversation with Lieutenant General Dacian Tiberiu Sherban, Director of Security Cooperation at NATO's International Military Staff.

They discussed current military cooperation programs and the possibility of expanding them.

The Armenian Ministry of Defense also reported that the country is currently participating in NATO's Brave Warrior military exercise. Since April 30, a medical battalion of the country's Defense Ministry has been at a training ground in Hungary. The maneuvers involve military medical units from 32 countries. The exercises will last until May 10.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan saidthat Armenia can no longer rely on Russia as its main military and defense partner and should establish closer ties with the United States, France, India, and Georgia.