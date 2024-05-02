Armenia and NATO agree on cooperation for 2024

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 88362 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108927 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151706 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155639 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251584 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174456 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165665 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148366 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226561 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113077 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36481 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70712 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 38608 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32085 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64642 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251584 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226561 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212525 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238246 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224995 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 88362 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64642 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70712 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113176 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114061 views
Armenia and NATO agree on cooperation for 2024

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16802 views

Armenia and NATO agreed on a military cooperation program for 2024 and outlined areas of cooperation during consultations at NATO Headquarters in Brussels.

Armenia and NATO have agreed on a military cooperation program for 2024 and outlined areas of cooperation. The parties held consultations during the visit of the Deputy Chief of the Armenian General Staff Artur Yeroyan to NATO Headquarters in Brussels. This was reported by the press service of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

Details

On April 29-30, the Armenian delegation took part in the annual discussions of the Ministry of Defense and the NATO Defense Education Development Program at NATO Headquarters.

During the meeting, the parties agreed on a program of cooperation for 2024 and outlined prospects for cooperation for 2025,

- the message says.

During the meeting, Artur Yeroyan also had a personal conversation with Lieutenant General Dacian Tiberiu Sherban, Director of Security Cooperation at NATO's International Military Staff.

They discussed current military cooperation programs and the possibility of expanding them.

The Armenian Ministry of Defense also reported that the country is currently participating in NATO's Brave Warrior military exercise. Since April 30, a medical battalion of the country's Defense Ministry has been at a training ground in Hungary. The maneuvers involve military medical units from 32 countries. The exercises will last until May 10.

Recall

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan saidthat Armenia can no longer rely on Russia as its main military and defense partner and should establish closer ties with the United States, France, India, and Georgia.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
nikol-pashinyanNikol Pashinyan
natoNATO
indiaIndia
armeniaArmenia
brusselsBrussels
franceFrance
united-statesUnited States
hungaryHungary

