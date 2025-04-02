Russians are spreading a fake about the alleged recruitment of young people into the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a karate tournament - CCD of the National Security and Defense Council
Kyiv • UNN
Russian propagandists are spreading a fake about the recruitment of minors into the Armed Forces of Ukraine at a karate tournament. The CCD of the National Security and Defense Council denied this information, noting that the event was charitable, and representatives of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade did not participate in it.
Russian propaganda Telegram channels began spreading a fake that during a karate tournament, fighters of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade called on minors to join the ranks of the Armed Forces. This information is not true, and the fighters of the specified unit did not even participate in the event, UNN writes with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council.
Details
The CCD reported that Russian propaganda Telegram channels are spreading fake information that during a karate tournament held in Ternopil, representatives of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade allegedly "agitated minors to sign a contract with the Armed Forces".
In fact, this is a fake. The event was charitable - its purpose was to raise aid for the needs of the Armed Forces. According to the Ternopil City Council, 103 thousand hryvnias were transferred to support the 82nd Separate Battalion of the 105th TRO Brigade. Representatives of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade and the TCC and SP did not participate in the event at all
The CCD also explained that propagandists took a real news story and added fake details to it to discredit the "Contract 18-24" program.
Earlier, as part of this campaign, Russian enemy propagandists spread a false obituary of a 20-year-old serviceman who allegedly died at the front in March. However, it later turned out that the soldier was alive.
Let us remind you
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for the "Contract 18-24" project - a voluntary initiative for Ukrainians aged 18-24. It stipulates that Ukrainians aged 18 to 24 can sign a contract with a military unit for a year. At the same time, a prerequisite is participation in combat operations for six months. The program also defines a specific list of positions for which a contract can be signed, and provides a number of incentives.
Later, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine expanded the list of brigades that can be joined under the "Contract 18-24" initiative.
