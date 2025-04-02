In Germany, 18-year-old Ukrainian football player Oleksandr Shvorak tragically died
Kyiv • UNN
A young graduate of the Kovel football club "Time", Oleksandr Shvorak, tragically died in Germany. According to unofficial data, the boy was killed in Berlin.
Oleksandr Shvorak, a graduate of the Kovel Youth Football Club "Time", born in 2007, tragically died in Germany. This is stated in the message of the club "Time" on Instagram, reports UNN.
Our graduate Oleksandr Shvorak (born in 2007) tragically died in Germany... Condolences to family and friends
The club promised to announce the date and time of the funeral later.
As "Kovel media" became aware, Oleksandr Shvorak lived in Poland. From there, he went to Germany, supposedly to visit his friend. The tragedy occurred in Berlin. According to unofficial data, the boy was killed. This information has not been confirmed yet.