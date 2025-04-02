Kellogg believes that the war between Russia and Ukraine is already on the verge of a ceasefire
Kyiv • UNN
US Special Representative Keith Kellogg said that the US intends to achieve a complete ceasefire in Ukraine. Both sides will have to make some compromises.
U.S. Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine Keith Kellogg said that the United States intends to achieve a complete ceasefire in the war between Russia and Ukraine. According to him, the war is already on the verge of a ceasefire, but both sides will have to make certain compromises. Kellogg said this in an interview with Fox News, reports UNN.
Trump is disappointed with Zelenskyy and Putin, but we will achieve this, and I think we need to focus on achieving the desired outcome on the ceasefire issue, because we want to achieve a comprehensive 30-day ceasefire. Once we achieve that, it will be very difficult to resume the war again. That's what I believe. And what we need is what I would call a terms of reference. A list of conditions. What the Russians want. What the Ukrainians want. You have to bring them together
He added that he is confident that Trump will be able to end the war.
I truly believe that we are on the verge of a ceasefire, but both sides will have to come to a compromise. Neither side will get what it wants, everything it wants. So you will have to make certain compromises to find a solution
White House representatives acknowledged that U.S. President Donald Trump will not secure a ceasefire in Ukraine by Easter, April 20.