The Ukrainian women's U-19 team was unable to fly out to the Euro 2025 qualifying match on time: all the details
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian youth national team did not receive British visas on time. UEFA refused to postpone the match due to a tight schedule, the result will be determined by the regulations.
The youth women's national team of Ukraine was unable to fly to Great Britain in time for the first match of the second round of Euro 2025 qualification (WU-19) against Austria, which was to take place today, UNN reports with reference to the UAF.
... the team was not provided with British visas in time, despite the fact that the Ukrainian delegation completed all the necessary procedures within the established deadlines, submitting the documents in advance on March 12. The issuance of visas to the team was approved and the visas were to be sent directly to the visa center in Kyiv before the team's departure to Poland for further departure to England, but this did not happen due to logistical difficulties in the company cooperating with the official British visa center in Ukraine
According to the UAF, the flight to Great Britain was scheduled for yesterday. Oleg Bortnik's charges spent two days in Krakow, Poland, waiting for the situation to be resolved.
Finally, after a relevant request from the UAF, representatives of the British authorities and the English Association agreed a few hours ago to allow the team to enter Great Britain without the physical presence of visas, taking into account the existing positive consideration of the women's national team's collective application for their receipt and problems with their receipt due to force majeure circumstances on the part of the visa center, independent of the UAF.
... the only possible logistical option to get from Krakow to Liverpool after receiving this approval was a flight with the team arriving at the destination today around midnight local time, which makes it impossible to hold the match today. The Ukrainian Football Association has asked UEFA to postpone the match to the next day - April 3. However, the organization, citing the limited timeframe of the international window and the tight schedule of matches in this qualifying round, refused, noting that the game must take place only on the set date. Thus, its result will be determined by UEFA in accordance with the regulations of the competition