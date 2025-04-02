The Ukrainian women's U-19 team was unable to fly out to the Euro 2025 qualifying match on time: all the details

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 11982 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 100126 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 163963 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 103573 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 340067 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 172224 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144021 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195884 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124456 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108090 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
1 m/s
64 %
753 mm
Clear, no precipitation is expected for the next 2 hours
New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 134307 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 44340 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 155826 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 34810 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 81006 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 11984 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 81403 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

03:18 PM • 100129 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 156190 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 19442 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

03:47 PM • 21294 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 35080 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 44606 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 134570 views
The Ukrainian women's U-19 team was unable to fly out to the Euro 2025 qualifying match on time: all the details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13977 views

The Ukrainian youth national team did not receive British visas on time. UEFA refused to postpone the match due to a tight schedule, the result will be determined by the regulations.

The Ukrainian women's U-19 team was unable to fly out to the Euro 2025 qualifying match on time: all the details

The youth women's national team of Ukraine was unable to fly to Great Britain in time for the first match of the second round of Euro 2025 qualification (WU-19) against Austria, which was to take place today, UNN reports with reference to the UAF.

... the team was not provided with British visas in time, despite the fact that the Ukrainian delegation completed all the necessary procedures within the established deadlines, submitting the documents in advance on March 12. The issuance of visas to the team was approved and the visas were to be sent directly to the visa center in Kyiv before the team's departure to Poland for further departure to England, but this did not happen due to logistical difficulties in the company cooperating with the official British visa center in Ukraine 

- the statement reads.

According to the UAF, the flight to Great Britain was scheduled for yesterday. Oleg Bortnik's charges spent two days in Krakow, Poland, waiting for the situation to be resolved.

Finally, after a relevant request from the UAF, representatives of the British authorities and the English Association agreed a few hours ago to allow the team to enter Great Britain without the physical presence of visas, taking into account the existing positive consideration of the women's national team's collective application for their receipt and problems with their receipt due to force majeure circumstances on the part of the visa center, independent of the UAF.

... the only possible logistical option to get from Krakow to Liverpool after receiving this approval was a flight with the team arriving at the destination today around midnight local time, which makes it impossible to hold the match today. The Ukrainian Football Association has asked UEFA to postpone the match to the next day - April 3. However, the organization, citing the limited timeframe of the international window and the tight schedule of matches in this qualifying round, refused, noting that the game must take place only on the set date. Thus, its result will be determined by UEFA in accordance with the regulations of the competition 

- the statement reads.
Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SportsNews of the World
UEFA
Austria
United Kingdom
Ukraine
