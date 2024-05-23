ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 51052 views

Exclusive
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101988 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145176 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149678 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 245633 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173125 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164581 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148193 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223206 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113009 views

Ukraine and Norway finalize text of bilateral security agreement - Zelenskyy

Ukraine and Norway finalize text of bilateral security agreement - Zelenskyy

 • 17633 views

Ukraine and Norway have finalized the text of a bilateral security agreement and are ready to sign it at the earliest opportunity, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after a phone conversation with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

Ukraine and Norway have finalized the text of a bilateral security agreement and are ready to sign it at the earliest opportunity. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his page in X, following a telephone conversation with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, UNN reports.

Details

He had a phone conversation with Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre. Thanked him for his concrete actions to isolate Russia. We discussed the situation on the battlefield and defense cooperation. Our teams finalized the text of a bilateral security agreement, which we will sign as soon as possible  

- the President wrote.

He added that the Prime Minister confirmed Norway's participation in the Peace Summit.

Recall

Norway will allocate up to 150 million Norwegian kroner (13.7 million USD) for the maintenance of Leopard tanks donated to Ukraine in Poland.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
leopard-1Leopard 1
norwayNorway
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

