Ukraine and Norway finalize text of bilateral security agreement - Zelenskyy

Ukraine and Norway have finalized the text of a bilateral security agreement and are ready to sign it at the earliest opportunity. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his page in X, following a telephone conversation with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, UNN reports.

Details

He had a phone conversation with Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre. Thanked him for his concrete actions to isolate Russia. We discussed the situation on the battlefield and defense cooperation. Our teams finalized the text of a bilateral security agreement, which we will sign as soon as possible - the President wrote.

He added that the Prime Minister confirmed Norway's participation in the Peace Summit.

Recall

Norway will allocate up to 150 million Norwegian kroner (13.7 million USD) for the maintenance of Leopard tanks donated to Ukraine in Poland.

