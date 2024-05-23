Zelenskyy calls with Greek Prime Minister to discuss upcoming Peace Summit and preparation of joint security agreement

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis efforts to attract the widest possible range of participants to the upcoming Peace Summit and preparations for a bilateral security agreement, UNN reports .

I spoke with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis about the upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland. I am grateful to Mr. Prime Minister for confirming his participation. We discussed the efforts needed to engage the widest possible range of states - Zelensky wrote on the social network X.

According to him, Ukraine has Greece's full support for the start of actual EU accession negotiations in June.

The President also said that Ukraine and Greece continue to work on a bilateral security agreement within the framework of the G7 Vilnius Declaration.

Earlier, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva discussed the completion of negotiations with Greece on a bilateral security agreement and thanked the country for its support of Ukraine.

In March, during a visit to Odesa, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that his country supports the Ukrainian peace formula and is preparing to attend the global peace summit in Switzerland.