Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 58421 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102965 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146088 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150491 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246709 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173316 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164720 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148223 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223826 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113024 views

Zelenskyy calls with Greek Prime Minister to discuss upcoming Peace Summit and preparation of joint security agreement

Zelenskyy calls with Greek Prime Minister to discuss upcoming Peace Summit and preparation of joint security agreement

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17053 views

President Zelenskyy discussed with Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis efforts to engage a wide range of states in the upcoming Peace Summit and prepare for the conclusion of a bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and Greece.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis efforts to attract the widest possible range of participants to the upcoming Peace Summit and preparations for a bilateral security agreement, UNN reports

I spoke with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis about the upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland. I am grateful to Mr. Prime Minister for confirming his participation. We discussed the efforts needed to engage the widest possible range of states

- Zelensky wrote on the social network X.

According to him, Ukraine has Greece's full support for the start of actual EU accession negotiations in June. 

The President also said that Ukraine and Greece continue to work on a bilateral security agreement within the framework of the G7 Vilnius Declaration.

Earlier, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva discussed the completion of negotiations with Greece on a bilateral security agreement and thanked the country for its support of Ukraine. 

In March, during a visit to Odesa, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that his country supports the Ukrainian peace formula and is preparing to attend the global peace summit in Switzerland. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
kyriakos-mitsotakisKyriakos Mitsotakis
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
switzerlandSwitzerland
european-unionEuropean Union
vilniusVilnius
greeceGreece
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

Contact us about advertising