The enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and KABs: a man was wounded

A man was wounded in Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of an enemy attack. This was reported by the head of the local OVA Serhiy Lysak, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, since the evening, the enemy terrorized two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. Thus, the Russians hit Synelnykivskyi district with drones, KABs, and MLRS. During one of the shellings, a 37-year-old man was injured.

It was loud in Mezhivska, Pokrovska, Velykomykhailivska communities. Several fires occurred there. Wheat, dry grass, and a farm building burned. The fire also engulfed the lyceum. It was partially destroyed. There is destruction on the territory of the enterprise. A private house, 2 combines, and a car were damaged. - Lysak said.

He also noted that the Russians directed heavy artillery and FPV drones at Nikopol region - the strikes hit the district center, Pokrovska, Myrivska, and Marhanetska communities.

"Infrastructure and a dormitory of an educational institution were damaged. There were no wounded," stated the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA.

Recall

On July 10, in the Pokrovska community in Nikopol region, a 67-year-old man died as a result of a Russian FPV drone strike. The wounded man was taken to the hospital in extremely serious condition, but he could not be saved.

