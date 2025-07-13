Up to 38° during the day: where in Ukraine will be the hottest on Sunday

On Sunday, July 13, variable cloudiness will be observed over most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, during the day in the eastern regions it will be cloudy with clearings, short-term rains, thunderstorms, in some areas hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s; in the rest of the territory, variable cloudiness, no precipitation.

Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s, in the Left Bank of the country - north-westerly, 7-12 m/s. Daytime temperature 24-29°; in the southeastern part 29-34°, in Donetsk and Luhansk regions severe heat 35-38°; in the west of the country daytime 21-26° - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region on Sunday, it will be mostly sunny, no precipitation is expected. Air temperature - 27-29°.

Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 years