Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 06:07 PM • 18619 views
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 05:25 PM • 51934 views
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
July 12, 04:32 PM • 75716 views
The next "Ramstein" will take place online in the next 10 days - German general
July 12, 02:30 PM • 71416 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
July 11, 07:13 PM • 75785 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 206859 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 205617 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 164097 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 107860 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
July 11, 09:10 AM • 85885 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident emerged
Up to 38° during the day: where in Ukraine will be the hottest on Sunday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 842 views

On Sunday, July 13, most of Ukraine will experience variable cloudiness. Short-term rains, thunderstorms, hail, and squalls are expected in the east, while Kyiv and the region will be sunny.

Up to 38° during the day: where in Ukraine will be the hottest on Sunday

On Sunday, July 13, variable cloudiness will be observed over most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, during the day in the eastern regions it will be cloudy with clearings, short-term rains, thunderstorms, in some areas hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s; in the rest of the territory, variable cloudiness, no precipitation.

Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s, in the Left Bank of the country - north-westerly, 7-12 m/s. Daytime temperature 24-29°; in the southeastern part 29-34°, in Donetsk and Luhansk regions severe heat 35-38°; in the west of the country daytime 21-26°

- the report says.

In Kyiv and the region on Sunday, it will be mostly sunny, no precipitation is expected. Air temperature - 27-29°.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

KyivKyiv regionWeather and environment
