On July 12, Russian troops lost 1,240 soldiers and 32 cruise missiles in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 13.07.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1033930 (+1240) persons eliminated

tanks ‒ 11016 (+3)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 22983 (+3)

artillery systems ‒ 30243 (+49)

MLRS ‒ 1438 (+1)

air defense systems ‒ 1194 (+1)

aircraft ‒ 421 (0)

helicopters ‒ 340 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 45511 (+263)

cruise missiles ‒ 3491 (+32)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 54923 (+101)

special equipment ‒ 3929 (0)

Data is being updated.

According to ISW analysts, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be ready for a "creeping advance" in Ukraine until human resources run out. According to experts, Putin believes that Russia can "fight for years, despite any sanctions."

