Enemy troops lost 1240 soldiers and 32 cruise missiles in a day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 728 views

On July 12, Russian troops lost 1240 soldiers and 32 cruise missiles. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 13.07.25 are estimated at 1,033,930 personnel.

Enemy troops lost 1240 soldiers and 32 cruise missiles in a day - General Staff

On July 12, Russian troops lost 1,240 soldiers and 32 cruise missiles in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN with reference to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 13.07.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1033930 (+1240) persons eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 11016 (+3)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 22983 (+3)
        • artillery systems ‒ 30243 (+49)
          • MLRS ‒ 1438 (+1)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1194 (+1)
              • aircraft ‒ 421 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 340 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 45511 (+263)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3491 (+32)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 54923 (+101)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3929 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              According to ISW analysts,  Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be ready for a "creeping advance" in Ukraine until human resources run out. According to experts, Putin believes that Russia can "fight for years, despite any sanctions."

