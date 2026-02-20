EU analyzes US Supreme Court decision to overturn Trump's tariffs

An EU representative stated that the European Union is carefully analyzing the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs and will continue to push for tariff reductions, UNN reports, citing Sky News.

"We take note of the US Supreme Court's decision and are carefully analyzing it. We remain in close contact with the US administration, seeking clarity on the steps they intend to take in response to this decision," the EU representative said.

He also added that businesses "on both sides of the Atlantic" depend on the stability and predictability of trade relations.

"Therefore, we continue to advocate for low tariffs and work towards their reduction," he added.

Recall

The US Supreme Court overturned President Donald Trump's far-reaching global tariffs. The decision was made by a majority vote (6 to 3) and concerns tariffs imposed by Trump under emergency powers law.