EU analyzes US Supreme Court decision to overturn Trump's tariffs

02:46 PM • 4066 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
01:29 PM • 9860 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
12:53 PM • 11721 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
12:27 PM • 13912 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 27346 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
February 20, 09:43 AM • 12436 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM • 19559 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 49776 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 82347 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 51605 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOsFebruary 20, 06:27 AM • 33089 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALSFebruary 20, 06:37 AM • 35584 views
US and Canada intercepted 5 Russian aircraft near Alaska on February 19 - NORADFebruary 20, 07:52 AM • 19696 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideoFebruary 20, 08:31 AM • 30213 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhoto11:49 AM • 17495 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?01:32 PM • 9750 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhoto11:49 AM • 17833 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert

Exclusive

February 20, 10:00 AM • 27349 views
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 27349 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 55851 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 91084 views
UNN Lite
Lancet (loitering munition)

EU analyzes US Supreme Court decision to overturn Trump's tariffs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

The European Union is carefully analyzing the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs. The EU will seek to reduce tariffs, as businesses need stable trade relations.

EU analyzes US Supreme Court decision to overturn Trump's tariffs

An EU representative stated that the European Union is carefully analyzing the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs and will continue to push for tariff reductions, UNN reports, citing Sky News.

"We take note of the US Supreme Court's decision and are carefully analyzing it. We remain in close contact with the US administration, seeking clarity on the steps they intend to take in response to this decision,"

the EU representative said.

He also added that businesses "on both sides of the Atlantic" depend on the stability and predictability of trade relations.

Trump's Tariff Reversal: How Markets Are Reacting20.02.26, 17:47 • 484 views

"Therefore, we continue to advocate for low tariffs and work towards their reduction," he added.

Recall

The US Supreme Court overturned President Donald Trump's far-reaching global tariffs. The decision was made by a majority vote (6 to 3) and concerns tariffs imposed by Trump under emergency powers law.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyNews of the World
Supreme Court of the United States
Donald Trump
European Union
United States