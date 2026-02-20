Trump's Tariff Reversal: How Markets Are Reacting

$43.270.03
50.920.34
ukenru
02:46 PM • 4044 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
01:29 PM • 9822 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
12:53 PM • 11702 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
12:27 PM • 13892 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 27318 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
February 20, 09:43 AM • 12429 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM • 19550 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 49774 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 82342 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 51602 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
2m/s
50%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOsFebruary 20, 06:27 AM • 33089 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALSFebruary 20, 06:37 AM • 35584 views
US and Canada intercepted 5 Russian aircraft near Alaska on February 19 - NORADFebruary 20, 07:52 AM • 19696 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideoFebruary 20, 08:31 AM • 30213 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhoto11:49 AM • 17495 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?01:32 PM • 9712 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhoto11:49 AM • 17796 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 27324 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 55833 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 91066 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Serhiy Lysak
Vitaliy Kim
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Geneva
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the war01:28 PM • 5070 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideoFebruary 20, 08:31 AM • 30471 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALSFebruary 20, 06:37 AM • 35839 views
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOsFebruary 20, 06:27 AM • 33336 views
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 09:12 PM • 27732 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
Lancet (loitering munition)

Trump's Tariff Reversal: How Markets Are Reacting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 486 views

Major Wall Street indices rose after the US Supreme Court's decision against President Trump's sweeping tariffs. The S&P 500 index rose by 0.1%, the Dow Jones added 20 points, and the Nasdaq Composite increased by 0.1%.

Trump's Tariff Reversal: How Markets Are Reacting

Major Wall Street indices rose after the US Supreme Court ruled against President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs, UNN reports, citing Sky News.

Details

According to AP, US stocks are gradually rising in cautious trading after the Supreme Court overturned President Trump's sweeping tariffs, which had been a source of market volatility.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.1% within minutes of the court's decision. Earlier in the morning, it had fluctuated between small gains and losses after disappointing reports of slowing economic growth and accelerating inflation caused a relatively small ripple of market turmoil.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 20 points, or less than 0.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.1%. Treasury yields also remained quite low in the bond market.

Context

Trump first imposed tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977, which is intended for use only during national emergencies.

His tariffs, imposed on "Liberation Day" on April 2, included a basic 10% tariff on all imports into the US and additional tariffs ranging from 15% to 50% on most countries, many of which were reviewed and reduced.

US Supreme Court rules Trump's global tariffs illegal20.02.26, 17:31 • 2560 views

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Supreme Court of the United States
Donald Trump
United States