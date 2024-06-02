Bundestag deputy Kiesewetter a, who is a supporter of helping Ukraine, was attacked in Germany

In the German city of Alain, on the evening of June 1, Bundestag deputy Roderich Kiesewetter a, who supports an increase in military assistance to Ukraine, was attacked. This is reported by the Schwäbische Post, reports UNN.

Details

The incident occurred in the morning near the campaign tent of the Christian Democratic Union party. Kiesewetter said the attacker called him a"warmonger.

I stood there for about five minutes when he came up to me and shouted, calling me a "warmonger.".. After that, he pushed me and knocked down the tent under which we were standing. I didn't know who it was, so I thought I should take a picture of it, and I followed him with my mobile phone. Then he ran up to me, hit me, and then pushed me again said the politician.

According to journalists, the attacker is allegedly Peter Bauer, a candidate for local council deputies from another party.

In 2022, Kiesewetter was one of the first to call for immediate support for Ukraine and the transfer of Leopard tanks to it. Today, he continues to promote pro — Ukrainian sentiments in the German parliament and encourage Ukrainians to help-in particular, with air defense systems.

