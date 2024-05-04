In Germany, a candidate from the Scholz party was attacked while campaigning for the European Parliament elections

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz, was beaten and seriously injured during the election to the European Parliament during campaigning in Dresden. This is reported by AP, UNN writes.

Details

On Friday night in Dresden, the Social Democratic Party's candidate Matthias Ecke was attacked while putting up posters, the party reported. He was taken to hospital and required surgery for his injuries.

Interior Secretary Nancy Feather, who is also a member of the party, said that if the attack is proven to have been politically motivated, it would be a "serious attack on democracy.

We are experiencing a new dimension of anti-democratic violence, - Feather said.

Government and opposition parties claim that their members and supporters have faced a wave of physical and verbal attacks, and call on police to increase protection of politicians and election rallies.

Germany summons russian ambassador over last year's cyberattack on SPD server