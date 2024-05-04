In Germany, a candidate from the Scholz party was attacked while campaigning for the European Parliament elections

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Actual
In Germany, a candidate from the Scholz party was attacked while campaigning for the European Parliament elections

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35804 views

A candidate of the Social Democratic Party of Germany was beaten and seriously injured during campaigning for the European Parliament elections in Dresden, he was taken to the hospital.

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz, was beaten and seriously injured during the election to the European Parliament during campaigning in Dresden. This is reported by AP, UNN writes.

Details

On Friday night in Dresden, the Social Democratic Party's candidate Matthias Ecke was attacked while putting up posters, the party reported. He was taken to hospital and required surgery for his injuries.

Interior Secretary Nancy Feather, who is also a member of the party, said that if the attack is proven to have been politically motivated, it would be a "serious attack on democracy.

We are experiencing a new dimension of anti-democratic violence,

- Feather said.

Government and opposition parties claim that their members and supporters have faced a wave of physical and verbal attacks, and call on police to increase protection of politicians and election rallies.

Germany summons russian ambassador over last year's cyberattack on SPD server5/3/24, 1:51 PM • 18232 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
european-parliamentEuropean Parliament
social-democratic-party-of-germanySocial Democratic Party of Germany
dresdenDresden
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz

Contact us about advertising