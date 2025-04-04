Five people died in fireworks-related accidents on New Year's Eve in Germany. In Berlin, 330 people were detained, 13 police officers were injured, and attacks on law enforcement were reported in other cities.
The tobacco giant Philip Morris is suspending production at its factories in Berlin and Dresden by mid-2025. The company will lay off 372 employees due to a decline in demand for tobacco products.
Unidentified gunmen opened fire on the SPD party headquarters in Dresden, Germany, a few weeks before the state elections in Saxony: bullet holes were found in the windows on the third floor.
French President Emmanuel Macron will make a three-day state visit to Germany, the first by a French president in 24 years, to demonstrate unity with Germany ahead of the EU elections and amid challenges such as the war in Ukraine.
Ten people were injured, four of them seriously, when lightning struck a group on the banks of the Elbe River in Dresden, Germany, during a severe thunderstorm, with two men suffering cardiac arrest.
A candidate of the Social Democratic Party of Germany was beaten and seriously injured during campaigning for the European Parliament elections in Dresden, he was taken to the hospital.
German intelligence warns German companies to be vigilant against industrial espionage, cyberattacks, and attempts to influence politics and business by China through illegal means.
A 43-year-old assistant to an AfD MEP was detained in Dresden on suspicion of spying for Chinese intelligence by passing on information about negotiations and decisions in the European Parliament.
The Innovation Center of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine took part in the annual NATO TIDE Sprint 2024 conference in Dresden, where it presented Ukraine's experience in developing the DELTA battlespace management ecosystem.
The British government has privately called on Germany to provide Ukraine with Taurus long-range missiles and expressed irritation at comments made by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who questioned possible British intervention in Ukraine.
More than 1,100 flights will be canceled at 11 German airports on February 1 due to a strike by airport workers.