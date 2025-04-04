$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14991 views

06:32 PM • 27153 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64030 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212629 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121986 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391037 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310066 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213616 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244151 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255058 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22197 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44446 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130674 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14146 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13315 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130854 views

Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212629 views

Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391037 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253852 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310066 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2548 views

05:58 PM • 13443 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44577 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71920 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57031 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Dresden

Tragic New Year's Eve in Germany: Fireworks led to deaths and hundreds of arrests

Five people died in fireworks-related accidents on New Year's Eve in Germany. In Berlin, 330 people were detained, 13 police officers were injured, and attacks on law enforcement were reported in other cities.

News of the World • January 1, 11:57 AM • 63058 views

Tobacco giant Philip Morris closes factories in Germany due to falling demand for cigarettes

The tobacco giant Philip Morris is suspending production at its factories in Berlin and Dresden by mid-2025. The company will lay off 372 employees due to a decline in demand for tobacco products.

News of the World • October 29, 04:36 PM • 19254 views

The headquarters of Olaf Scholz's party was shelled in Germany: what is known

Unidentified gunmen opened fire on the SPD party headquarters in Dresden, Germany, a few weeks before the state elections in Saxony: bullet holes were found in the windows on the third floor.

News of the World • July 4, 03:40 PM • 21322 views

The first visit of the French president in 24 years: Macron arrives in Germany today

French President Emmanuel Macron will make a three-day state visit to Germany, the first by a French president in 24 years, to demonstrate unity with Germany ahead of the EU elections and amid challenges such as the war in Ukraine.

News of the World • May 26, 04:01 PM • 30253 views

Lightning strike injures 10 people in Germany

Ten people were injured, four of them seriously, when lightning struck a group on the banks of the Elbe River in Dresden, Germany, during a severe thunderstorm, with two men suffering cardiac arrest.

Society • May 21, 01:15 AM • 31232 views

In Germany, a candidate from the Scholz party was attacked while campaigning for the European Parliament elections

A candidate of the Social Democratic Party of Germany was beaten and seriously injured during campaigning for the European Parliament elections in Dresden, he was taken to the hospital.

News of the World • May 4, 04:06 PM • 35827 views

German intelligence agency warns industrial sector against naivety in relations with China

German intelligence warns German companies to be vigilant against industrial espionage, cyberattacks, and attempts to influence politics and business by China through illegal means.

News of the World • April 25, 08:39 AM • 20303 views

German MEP assistant from AfD suspected of spying for China

A 43-year-old assistant to an AfD MEP was detained in Dresden on suspicion of spying for Chinese intelligence by passing on information about negotiations and decisions in the European Parliament.

News of the World • April 23, 11:53 AM • 36710 views

Ukraine presented innovative solutions for digitalization of NATO standards

The Innovation Center of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine took part in the annual NATO TIDE Sprint 2024 conference in Dresden, where it presented Ukraine's experience in developing the DELTA battlespace management ecosystem.

War • March 27, 01:57 PM • 20598 views

Bloomberg: UK pushes Germany to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine

The British government has privately called on Germany to provide Ukraine with Taurus long-range missiles and expressed irritation at comments made by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who questioned possible British intervention in Ukraine.

War • March 1, 08:19 AM • 34135 views

In Germany, 1100 flights will be canceled due to strike at 11 airports

More than 1,100 flights will be canceled at 11 German airports on February 1 due to a strike by airport workers.

News of the World • February 1, 09:03 AM • 25822 views