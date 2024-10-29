Tobacco giant Philip Morris closes factories in Germany due to falling demand for cigarettes
The tobacco giant Philip Morris is suspending production at its factories in Berlin and Dresden by mid-2025. The company will lay off 372 employees due to a decline in demand for tobacco products.
Tobacco giant Philip Morris has announced the closure of its factories in Berlin and Dresden. This was written by BILD, reported by UNN.
The company said that production at the Berlin tobacco processing plant will cease in the first half of 2025. In Dresden, where self rolling tobacco has been produced since 2019, production will also be completed by mid-2025.
The reason for this decision was the decline in demand for cigarettes in recent years. This trend is expected to continue in the future.
It is noted that 372 employees will be affected by the layoffs, of which about 270 work at the Dresden plant. Philip Morris has promised to offer “fair solutions” to all employees who are to be laid off.
The British Parliament has passed a law banning smoking for people born after 2009, with the aim of creating a “smoke-free generation”.