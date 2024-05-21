Lightning strike injures 10 people in Germany
Kyiv • UNN
Ten people were injured, four of them seriously, when lightning struck a group on the banks of the Elbe River in Dresden, Germany, during a severe thunderstorm, with two men suffering cardiac arrest.
Details
The group that was struck by lightning was on the bank of the Elbe River when a severe thunderstorm passed over the city.
A fire department spokesman says that two men suffered cardiac arrest as a result of a lightning strike.