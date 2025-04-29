In Germany, an associate of an AfD MP is suspected of spying for China

The Federal Prosecutor's Office, which deals with terrorism and espionage in Germany, today accused a former employee of politician Maximilian Krah of the far-right AfD party and his alleged accomplice of spying for the Chinese secret service.

UNN reports with reference to Welt.

Details

The former colleague of Maximilian Krah, a German deputy from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, was accused of spying for Chinese intelligence: the defendant is suspected of transferring confidential documents during his work as a member of the European Parliament.

The suspicions are that Krah's assistant collected information about the leading politicians of the Alternative for Germany party. We remind you that the AdN is currently among the key, in terms of power, political forces since the parliamentary elections in Germany in February 2025.

The media indicate that it is about a German citizen, Jian G., who, according to the authorities in Karlsruhe, has been an employee of the Chinese secret service since 2002. The Federal Prosecutor's Office arrested him in Dresden in April 2024.

