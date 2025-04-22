Dutch intelligence warns of increase in Russian cyberattacks and espionage

$41.380.02
47.770.74
ukenru
The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest
Exclusive
09:55 AM • 18635 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

08:27 AM • 44918 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
07:51 AM • 80892 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 78802 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 192358 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 96127 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 79413 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 66936 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 41527 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 32515 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+25°
2.8m/s
22%
750 mm
Popular news

Trump announced a plan for a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine: NY Post learned what the administration says about the issue of "land"

April 22, 05:22 AM • 55557 views

A night attack by Russia affected one district of the Kyiv region: the consequences have been shown

April 22, 06:01 AM • 51297 views

A dog was rescued from under the rubble in Sumy region after a night strike by the Russian Federation - State Emergency Service of Ukraine

07:13 AM • 28452 views

Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones

07:13 AM • 38183 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

07:54 AM • 39239 views
Publications

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

12:23 PM • 2496 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

07:51 AM • 80892 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 92888 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

April 21, 02:32 PM • 192358 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

April 21, 02:13 PM • 79751 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ihor Terekhov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mikhail Fedorov

Vitali Klitschko

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

Zaporizhzhia

Kharkiv

United States

Advertisement
UNN Lite

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

10:22 AM • 14741 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

09:58 AM • 14299 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

07:54 AM • 40083 views

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 38055 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 40982 views
Actual

Telegram

United States dollar

Tesla Model Y

Tesla Cybertruck

Shahed-136

Dutch intelligence warns of increase in Russian cyberattacks and espionage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3894 views

Dutch intelligence warns of increasing Russian cyberattacks and espionage aimed at destabilizing the country. MIVD has recorded cyberattacks on political parties and critical infrastructure facilities.

Dutch intelligence warns of increase in Russian cyberattacks and espionage

The Netherlands is recording more threats of hybrid attacks from russia, aimed at weakening and destabilizing the country. This is reported by the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands, writes UNN.

The Netherlands is increasingly facing hybrid attacks that try to destroy and weaken our society. In particular, the Military Intelligence and Security Service (SZR) notes an increase in cruelty on the part of russians. This is stated in the public annual report of MIVD for 2024. Today it was sent to the House of Representatives

- reports the ministry.

According to the information, MIVD revealed a number of russia's actions in the Netherlands. For example, in 2024, a russian hacker group carried out a cyber sabotage attack. This happened with the digital control system of a state institution in the Netherlands. As far as we know, this was the first sabotage attack in the Netherlands, but it did not cause any damage.

In addition, MIVD recorded a russian cyber operation against the vital infrastructure of the Netherlands, possibly in preparation for sabotage. In the end, the russians failed to gain access to the network. 

The Cold War of Europe and Russia: Finland Records Increase in Sabotage in the Baltic Sea07.04.25, 10:09 • 5682 views

Also, russia carried out cyber attacks, in particular, against the websites of political parties and public transport companies in the Netherlands. The Ministry of Defense noted that this was an attempt to complicate the voting of the Dutch in the European elections.

Due to its location and infrastructure, among other things, the Netherlands is of strategic importance for NATO and the defense of Europe. This is one of the reasons why the Netherlands is in the sights of russia

- the message says.

It is noted that in recent years, the russian Ministry of Defense has warned that various russian units are mapping infrastructure in the North Sea. MIVD also reported on (underwater) activities indicating espionage and preparation for undermining order and sabotage. Actual disruptions can lead to serious damage and unrest both in the Netherlands and in Europe and the rest of the world.

Estonia wants to allow its military to sink suspicious ships: how it will work08.04.25, 12:13 • 12673 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
NATO
Netherlands
Brent
$67.04
Bitcoin
$88,523.10
S&P 500
$5,104.50
Tesla
$223.45
Газ TTF
$34.38
Золото
$3,468.50
Ethereum
$1,633.47