Dutch intelligence warns of increase in Russian cyberattacks and espionage

The Netherlands is recording more threats of hybrid attacks from russia, aimed at weakening and destabilizing the country. This is reported by the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands, writes UNN.

The Netherlands is increasingly facing hybrid attacks that try to destroy and weaken our society. In particular, the Military Intelligence and Security Service (SZR) notes an increase in cruelty on the part of russians. This is stated in the public annual report of MIVD for 2024. Today it was sent to the House of Representatives - reports the ministry.

According to the information, MIVD revealed a number of russia's actions in the Netherlands. For example, in 2024, a russian hacker group carried out a cyber sabotage attack. This happened with the digital control system of a state institution in the Netherlands. As far as we know, this was the first sabotage attack in the Netherlands, but it did not cause any damage.

In addition, MIVD recorded a russian cyber operation against the vital infrastructure of the Netherlands, possibly in preparation for sabotage. In the end, the russians failed to gain access to the network.

Also, russia carried out cyber attacks, in particular, against the websites of political parties and public transport companies in the Netherlands. The Ministry of Defense noted that this was an attempt to complicate the voting of the Dutch in the European elections.

Due to its location and infrastructure, among other things, the Netherlands is of strategic importance for NATO and the defense of Europe. This is one of the reasons why the Netherlands is in the sights of russia - the message says.

It is noted that in recent years, the russian Ministry of Defense has warned that various russian units are mapping infrastructure in the North Sea. MIVD also reported on (underwater) activities indicating espionage and preparation for undermining order and sabotage. Actual disruptions can lead to serious damage and unrest both in the Netherlands and in Europe and the rest of the world.

