Bloomberg: UK pushes Germany to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 8904 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 23514 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 26869 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 175893 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 164481 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 168016 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 215961 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248099 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153878 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371364 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 156202 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 144738 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 47508 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 65080 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 25841 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 23514 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 175893 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 145245 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 164482 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 156691 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 812 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 15589 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 16548 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 20410 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 26181 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Bloomberg: UK pushes Germany to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34135 views

The British government has privately called on Germany to provide Ukraine with Taurus long-range missiles and expressed irritation at comments made by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who questioned possible British intervention in Ukraine.

Bloomberg: UK pushes Germany to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine

The British government has privately called on Germany to provide Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles , as London expressed irritation over comments made by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about possible British involvement in Ukraine, Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

"According to people familiar with the matter, senior British ministers and officials have repeatedly made it clear to Germany that Ukraine is in dire need of Taurus missiles. The UK has proposed solutions to Berlin's resistance to sending them, including a swap deal under which the UK would supply Kyiv with more of its own Storm Shadow missiles, and Germany would then replenish the UK's stockpile with spare long-range missiles," the newspaper points out.

Germany needs to stop making excuses, said one British official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations between the countries.

"Scholz's behavior has shown that he is the wrong man, in the wrong position, at the wrong time, for the security of Europe," former Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told the Evening Standard on Thursday.

This week, Scholz ruled out sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine, claiming that it would mean Germany would become a party to a war with Russia.

At a meeting with the Dresden community on Thursday, Scholz explained his argument that Germany cannot provide Ukraine with "weapons with a range of 500 kilometers that, if used incorrectly, could hit a target in Moscow." He added: "We have to be sure that we know where it will land," suggesting that the only way to do that is to have German troops involved to help with targeting.

This, according to the newspaper, speaks to a broader dispute that has developed between the UK and Germany over Scholz's statements earlier this week. "What the British and French are doing in terms of target control and concomitant target control cannot be done in Germany," Scholz said on Monday.

Some British lawmakers interpreted the remarks as a public comment by Scholz on the covert activities of British soldiers in Ukraine. "A small number of personnel" are "supporting the Ukrainian armed forces," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesman Dave Pares said on Tuesday, without giving details.

"Scholz's comments are wrong, irresponsible and a slap in the face to allies," Alicia Cairns, chair of the UK Foreign Affairs Select Committee, said in a post in X. "Scholz should give up the Taurus and stop holding back Europe's security.

UK Ministry of Defense: Ukraine's use of Storm Shadow missiles is a matter for the Armed Forces28.02.24, 17:58 • 25191 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Storm Shadow cruise missile
Bloomberg L.P.
Dresden
Rishi Sunak
United Kingdom
Europe
Germany
Olaf Scholz
Ukraine
Berlin
Kyiv
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,263.63
Tesla
$255.44
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11