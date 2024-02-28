UK Ministry of Defense: Ukraine's use of Storm Shadow missiles is a matter for the Armed Forces

The way Kyiv uses cruise missiles donated by other countries is "a matter for the Armed Forces of Ukraine." This was stated on Wednesday, February 28, by a spokesman for the British Ministry of Defense in response to comments by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz regarding the alleged involvement of the United Kingdom and France in the guidance of long-range missiles. This was reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

Ukraine's use of Storm Shadow and its targeting processes are the responsibility of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The United Kingdom, along with other allies, is providing Ukraine with a range of equipment to help it counter Russia's illegal and unprovoked aggression, - a spokesman for the British Ministry of Defense said in a statement to AFP.

Details

The statement also noted that Ukraine's use of the long-range weapons sent was "fundamental to the defense of its territory." It "changed the strategic picture, successfully putting pressure on Russian forces and their logistics and supply routes.

The spokesman for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunaka told reporters on Tuesday that Britain has "a small number of personnel in the country supporting the Ukrainian armed forces, including medical training." The Defense Ministry declined to provide further details, while noting that the UK continues to train the Ukrainian military.

There are no plans for UK troops to fight alongside the Ukrainian armed forces, but we continue to work actively with allies and partners on how best to support Ukraine, - the ministry added.

Recall

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz "fully" supports the ruling coalition's proposal to supply Ukraine with longer-range weapons systems, but still rejects the idea of transferring Taurus cruise missiles.