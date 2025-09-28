Refugees in hotels cost German cities millions of euros

$41.490.00
48.710.00
ukenru
Exclusive
08:59 AM • 11815 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
08:33 AM • 18467 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
07:36 AM • 15059 views
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 28, 06:00 AM • 18821 views
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
September 27, 04:24 PM • 46333 views
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
September 27, 03:30 PM • 64673 views
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
September 26, 02:33 PM • 80795 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 133182 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 55057 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 47460 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
0.8m/s
55%
758mm
Popular news
Poland scrambled fighter jets due to a massive Russian attack on the territory of UkraineSeptember 28, 03:32 AM • 12570 views
World Retina Health Day and International Right to Know Day: what else is celebrated on September 28September 28, 03:39 AM • 5890 views
Cloudy with clearings: what weather is expected on September 28PhotoSeptember 28, 03:57 AM • 4420 views
Russian army lost 1110 servicemen and 45 artillery systems in a day - General StaffSeptember 28, 04:10 AM • 5166 views
Occupiers launched 727 attacks on Zaporizhzhia region within a day, there are woundedSeptember 28, 04:42 AM • 6572 views
Publications
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actionsSeptember 27, 06:00 AM • 40822 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 133182 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhotoSeptember 26, 12:18 PM • 57247 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideoSeptember 26, 09:01 AM • 67413 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 68210 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Jonas Gahr Støre
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Sumy Oblast
Germany
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FTSeptember 27, 01:37 PM • 20599 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideoSeptember 26, 02:33 PM • 80796 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakersSeptember 26, 09:12 AM • 42386 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 47217 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 49002 views
Actual
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Shahed-136
Kh-101
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Bild

Refugees in hotels cost German cities millions of euros

Kyiv • UNN

 • 518 views

16 major German cities spent over 193 million euros on temporary accommodation for refugees, including Ukrainians, in the first half of 2025. This is due to a housing shortage, despite a decrease in the flow of refugees.

Refugees in hotels cost German cities millions of euros

Despite the decrease in refugee flow, housing shortages are forcing German cities to accommodate thousands of displaced people in hotels. In the first half of 2025 alone, 16 major cities spent over 193 million euros on temporary housing for refugees, including Ukrainians. This is reported by UNN with reference to 20 minuten.

Details

Although the number of asylum seekers in Germany is decreasing, housing in cities is scarce. This has significant consequences for the accommodation of refugees who are entitled to housing, the publication writes.

Thousands of refugees, including Ukrainian war refugees, are living in German hotels at the expense of the cities. In the first half of 2025 alone, 16 major cities spent over 193 million euros on hotel accommodation

- Bild reported earlier.

Overview of city expenditures

According to the report, 5303 refugees are living in 55 hotels in Hamburg. Refugees are also accommodated in hotels in Berlin. According to the State Office for Refugee Affairs, as of the end of June, 3340 people were living in 13 hotels. It is unclear how many of them are fully serviced. If it were half of this number, the daily costs, according to "Bild" calculations, would be about 203,000 euros. In the first half of the year, the German capital paid a total of just under 37 million euros for hotel accommodation.

The number of refugees in Germany decreased for the first time since 201119.09.25, 11:50 • 3632 views

In Cologne, according to the report, 1307 refugees are living in hotels. The cost in the first half of the year: 12.26 million euros. Frankfurt reported expenses of about 2.8 million euros for accommodating 622 refugees in hotels. Munich reported expenses of 49 million euros for the same period. Hanover declared expenses of 527,000 euros. In Leipzig, 120 refugees are currently living in former hotels.

Dortmund, Potsdam, Bremen, Chemnitz, Dresden, and Rostock stated that they would not use hotels as initial accommodation. Stuttgart and Essen did not provide any information.

Hamburg records the highest costs

Hamburg records the highest costs. According to the Department of Social Affairs, regular accommodation places there are 94% occupied. Therefore, the city continues to rent hotel rooms. The daily fee per person is 83 euros, including food, security, and cleaning.

From January to June, 86.2 million euros were paid to operators for this purpose

- stated in the publication.

Among the hostels used is the four-star International Hamburg hotel, which accommodates almost 500 people, mostly Ukrainians.

For reference

The figures are provided by the responsible authorities and refer to the reference date of the end of June 2025.

Kyiv considers renting hotels for attack victims and settling compensation payments27.09.25, 07:31 • 4026 views

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldOur people abroad
Bild
Dresden
Stuttgart
Munich
Leipzig
Hamburg
Frankfurt
Germany
Berlin
Kyiv