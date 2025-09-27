Kyiv considers renting hotels for attack victims and settling compensation payments

The city authorities are considering options for temporary housing, including hotel rentals, for people who have lost their homes as a result of enemy attacks on Kyiv, as well as regulating the terms of assistance payments. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Tymur Tkachenko in his Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

Tkachenko noted that he held a meeting near the destroyed building with deputies from all factions of the Kyiv City Council and the head of the Darnytskyi district.

People who have lost their homes are left alone with their problems today. The most painful issue is the lack of clear deadlines for when they can receive assistance. Some have not had an answer for several months about where they will live tomorrow. And this is in the fourth year of a full-scale war. There is no systemic solution. - the official's post reads.

According to him, the maneuverable fund is insufficient. It is practically non-existent. And the city departments do not provide systemic solutions.

The head of the KCMA added that within a few days, the deputies will coordinate to provide a joint course of action on this problem.

It's not just about providing a maneuverable fund. We are talking about the possibility of attracting hotels on lease terms, about temporary housing through the city headquarters, about regulating the terms of assistance payments. Because today, city residents cannot live in endless anticipation. Community representatives will also work on this. - he wrote.

"A separate block is security. We must equip modular shelters and use underground passages as the simplest shelters with benches and doors. This can be done quickly if there is political will and consolidation of efforts. And we also agreed on this," he emphasized, noting that only when the authorities and community representatives work together can they achieve results for Kyiv residents and overcome the challenges of aggression.

Recall

The government of Ukraine expanded the categories for war damage compensation. Now, applications can be submitted for forced displacement, deportation, loss of housing, work, and business.

