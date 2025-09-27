Kyiv considers renting hotels for attack victims and settling compensation payments

$41.490.08
48.710.05
ukenru
September 26, 02:33 PM • 30263 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 58115 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 25927 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 25742 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM • 27047 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM • 23313 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM • 41344 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 44742 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 48625 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 29527 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
0.6m/s
85%
761mm
Popular news
Three Ukrainians detained in Japan for trespassing in Fukushima-1 exclusion zoneSeptember 26, 07:03 PM • 5460 views
Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council called for increasing the share of contract soldiers in the army among 18-24 year oldsSeptember 26, 09:04 PM • 3456 views
Ukraine is completing the "forest" reform: what changes await "Forests of Ukraine"September 26, 09:25 PM • 12395 views
Associate professor of Odesa University coordinated Russian attacks and recruited Ukrainian Armed Forces personnelPhotoSeptember 26, 10:52 PM • 15110 views
Fuel stations begin to close in the temporarily occupied territories - CNS12:17 AM • 10546 views
Publications
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 58127 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhotoSeptember 26, 12:18 PM • 32592 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideoSeptember 26, 09:01 AM • 41346 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 44744 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 48626 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Péter Szijjártó
Rustem Umerov
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
Hungary
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideoSeptember 26, 02:33 PM • 30268 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakersSeptember 26, 09:12 AM • 30102 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 35670 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 38254 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 45970 views
Actual
Truth Social
The Washington Post
Financial Times
James Webb Space Telescope
The New York Times

Kyiv considers renting hotels for attack victims and settling compensation payments

Kyiv • UNN

 • 418 views

Kyiv city authorities are considering renting hotels as temporary housing for people who have lost their homes due to enemy attacks, and are also discussing settling the terms of aid payments. Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, announced a meeting on these issues, as the maneuverable housing stock is insufficient.

Kyiv considers renting hotels for attack victims and settling compensation payments

The city authorities are considering options for temporary housing, including hotel rentals, for people who have lost their homes as a result of enemy attacks on Kyiv, as well as regulating the terms of assistance payments. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Tymur Tkachenko in his Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

Tkachenko noted that he held a meeting near the destroyed building with deputies from all factions of the Kyiv City Council and the head of the Darnytskyi district.

People who have lost their homes are left alone with their problems today. The most painful issue is the lack of clear deadlines for when they can receive assistance. Some have not had an answer for several months about where they will live tomorrow. And this is in the fourth year of a full-scale war. There is no systemic solution.

- the official's post reads.

According to him, the maneuverable fund is insufficient. It is practically non-existent. And the city departments do not provide systemic solutions.

The head of the KCMA added that within a few days, the deputies will coordinate to provide a joint course of action on this problem. 

It's not just about providing a maneuverable fund. We are talking about the possibility of attracting hotels on lease terms, about temporary housing through the city headquarters, about regulating the terms of assistance payments. Because today, city residents cannot live in endless anticipation. Community representatives will also work on this.

- he wrote. 

"A separate block is security. We must equip modular shelters and use underground passages as the simplest shelters with benches and doors. This can be done quickly if there is political will and consolidation of efforts. And we also agreed on this," he emphasized, noting that only when the authorities and community representatives work together can they achieve results for Kyiv residents and overcome the challenges of aggression.

Recall

The government of Ukraine expanded the categories for war damage compensation. Now, applications can be submitted for forced displacement, deportation, loss of housing, work, and business.

A separate international compensation fund is needed: Svyrydenko on launching an effective compensation mechanism for Ukrainians16.09.25, 21:47 • 2702 views

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Kyiv