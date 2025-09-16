$41.230.05
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
03:22 PM • 18603 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
02:08 PM • 15380 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 30168 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
September 16, 10:07 AM • 44912 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
September 16, 09:54 AM • 23906 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
September 16, 09:19 AM • 38803 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 36313 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM • 16509 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
September 16, 07:30 AM • 37441 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgets
A separate international compensation fund is needed: Svyrydenko on launching an effective compensation mechanism for Ukrainians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

The government and the Register of Damages discussed expanding the categories of applications in Diia and creating an international fund for compensation. The signing of the Convention in The Hague will ensure real payments to those affected by Russian aggression.

A separate international compensation fund is needed: Svyrydenko on launching an effective compensation mechanism for Ukrainians

The government and the leadership of the Register of Damages discussed the launch of an effective compensation mechanism for Ukrainians affected by Russian aggression. Plans include expanding application categories in "Diia", creating an international fund, and signing a Convention in The Hague, which will ensure real payments to victims. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

We held an online meeting with the leadership of the Register of Damages. We discussed the most important thing - how to make the compensation mechanism a real tool for payments to Ukrainians who lost their homes, businesses, or property due to Russian aggression. People are waiting not for papers, but for real payments. We are working for this 

- the post says.

Also, according to her, in the coming weeks, several new categories of applications in "Diia" are planned to be opened, and by the end of the year - categories for business and the public sector. At the same time, during the meeting, officials agreed that an separate international compensation fund is needed for the system to work effectively.

Its replenishment can come from both frozen Russian assets and a portion of the revenues from Russian oil and gas exports. We expect that in December in The Hague, during the Diplomatic Conference, the Convention on the establishment of the International Commission for the consideration of applications for Ukraine will be signed. This will open the way for the launch of a real payment mechanism for victims 

- added the Prime Minister.

Svyrydenko emphasized that the government is currently working with partners to involve new member states in the practical implementation of the mechanism.

Alona Utkina

SocietyPolitics
Yulia Svyrydenko
The Hague
Ukraine