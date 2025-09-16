A separate international compensation fund is needed: Svyrydenko on launching an effective compensation mechanism for Ukrainians

The government and the leadership of the Register of Damages discussed the launch of an effective compensation mechanism for Ukrainians affected by Russian aggression. Plans include expanding application categories in "Diia", creating an international fund, and signing a Convention in The Hague, which will ensure real payments to victims. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

We held an online meeting with the leadership of the Register of Damages. We discussed the most important thing - how to make the compensation mechanism a real tool for payments to Ukrainians who lost their homes, businesses, or property due to Russian aggression. People are waiting not for papers, but for real payments. We are working for this - the post says.

Also, according to her, in the coming weeks, several new categories of applications in "Diia" are planned to be opened, and by the end of the year - categories for business and the public sector. At the same time, during the meeting, officials agreed that an separate international compensation fund is needed for the system to work effectively.

Its replenishment can come from both frozen Russian assets and a portion of the revenues from Russian oil and gas exports. We expect that in December in The Hague, during the Diplomatic Conference, the Convention on the establishment of the International Commission for the consideration of applications for Ukraine will be signed. This will open the way for the launch of a real payment mechanism for victims - added the Prime Minister.

Svyrydenko emphasized that the government is currently working with partners to involve new member states in the practical implementation of the mechanism.

