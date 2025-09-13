Svyrydenko discussed veteran rehabilitation with Prince Harry

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko discussed with British Prince Harry the work on rehabilitation and recovery of Ukrainian veterans. She also showed him the consequences of the Russian "Iskander" hitting the government building, UNN reports.

I had a meeting with Prince Harry during his trip to Kyiv, showed him the consequences of the Russian "Iskander" hitting the government building. We talked about the work on rehabilitation and recovery of veterans. I thanked the Prince for supporting our Ukrainian military after their service at various venues, including the Invictus Games. - Svyrydenko wrote.

Svyrydenko reminded that Prince Harry founded the international sports competitions for veterans in 2014.

"Ukraine has been participating in them since 2017, and since then they have become popular among our military. This year, a record-breaking team of 35 participants represented Ukraine at the Games.

Now our dream is for the Invictus Games to come to Ukraine. We have all the opportunities for this. Especially since invincibility is a synonym for the Ukrainian spirit. And our defenders demonstrate it every day," Svyrydenko emphasized.

Yesterday, September 12, Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv by train to see the destruction from the Russian invasion. He will announce new initiatives to support the wounded. This is the second visit of a member of the royal family to Ukraine - before that he visited Lviv.

Prince Harry familiarized himself with the consequences of Russian shelling in Kyiv yesterday.