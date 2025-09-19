The number of refugees in Germany decreased for the first time since 2011
The number of refugees in Germany decreased by 50,000 people in the first half of 2025, reaching 3.495 million. The reasons for the reduction were deportations, voluntary departures, and naturalization, including over 83,000 Syrians who received citizenship.
For the first time in 14 years, the number of refugees in Germany has decreased. According to the federal government, in the first half of 2025, their number decreased by approximately 50,000 people – from 3.545 million at the end of 2024 to 3.495 million. This is reported in a Spiegel article, writes UNN.
The reasons for the reduction in refugees were deportations, voluntary departures, and naturalization. Over the past year, more than 83,000 former Syrian citizens received German citizenship.
Meanwhile, about 492,000 people in the country remain with an undetermined status. A significant proportion are Ukrainian refugees. According to the German side, as of July, 1.27 million Ukrainians live in Germany.
This is really no cause for celebration, as there are more reasons for fleeing in the world than ever before. The fact that the absolute number of refugees in Germany is decreasing demonstrates the absurdity of talk about an alleged state of emergency that would allow the suspension of EU asylum law
The issue was also raised at the global level. UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher called on the international community not to cut aid to displaced persons and refugees.
I don't think that support for kindness, compassion, and global solidarity has diminished just because of the results of some elections
