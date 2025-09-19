$41.250.05
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
06:26 AM • 24181 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 33924 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 57812 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 40617 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 49569 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 69149 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 29007 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 23688 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 48772 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
The number of refugees in Germany decreased for the first time since 2011

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1006 views

The number of refugees in Germany decreased by 50,000 people in the first half of 2025, reaching 3.495 million. The reasons for the reduction were deportations, voluntary departures, and naturalization, including over 83,000 Syrians who received citizenship.

The number of refugees in Germany decreased for the first time since 2011

For the first time in 14 years, the number of refugees in Germany has decreased. According to the federal government, in the first half of 2025, their number decreased by approximately 50,000 people – from 3.545 million at the end of 2024 to 3.495 million. This is reported in a Spiegel article, writes UNN.

Details

The reasons for the reduction in refugees were deportations, voluntary departures, and naturalization. Over the past year, more than 83,000 former Syrian citizens received German citizenship. 

In the Netherlands, Ukrainian men with jobs were urged to find and pay for their own housing19.09.25, 09:29 • 2284 views

Meanwhile, about 492,000 people in the country remain with an undetermined status. A significant proportion are Ukrainian refugees. According to the German side, as of July, 1.27 million Ukrainians live in Germany.

This is really no cause for celebration, as there are more reasons for fleeing in the world than ever before. The fact that the absolute number of refugees in Germany is decreasing demonstrates the absurdity of talk about an alleged state of emergency that would allow the suspension of EU asylum law 

– said Left Party representative Clara Bünger.

The issue was also raised at the global level. UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher called on the international community not to cut aid to displaced persons and refugees.

I don't think that support for kindness, compassion, and global solidarity has diminished just because of the results of some elections

– he said on the eve of the UN General Assembly.

Polish Senate passed the law on assistance to Ukrainians without amendments: what will change for refugees17.09.25, 23:08 • 4072 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldOur people abroad
charity
Der Spiegel
United Nations
Syria
Germany
Netherlands
Poland